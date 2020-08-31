Five years ago Banning designated the nonprofit Evenings in the Park concert series at Repplier Park one of its “signature events,” along with Banning Stagecoach Days.
In July 2015 the city committed $12,500 for the Playhouse Bowl music series, which had been consistent annual contributions until this year.
In 2020 as large gatherings are forbidden during the COVID-19 quarantine, both signature events have been canceled by their boards.
Behind the scenes, however, the shows still must go on, and Playhouse Bowl Director Lynette Espinosa had to try and squeeze the anticipated funding from the city, which is strapped for cash as it too struggles to overcome losses in revenues.
According to Espinosa, “This will be the first time the concerts have been cancelled since their inception in 1952 and it will be a huge disappointment for so many.”
To make up for it, the Playhouse Bowl Committee hopes to offer an additional concert in 2021.
The concerts, primarily performed by tribute bands mirroring the sentiments of everyone from The Beatles and Michael Jackson to Chicago and John Denver, are presented free of charge.
The committee relies entirely on donations and fundraising.
“We greatly depend on the support of the city for the production of our concerts,” Espinosa told the city in a request. “Expenses incurred for deposits for the performers, insurance, printing that has been done” are among the costs the committee still has to maintain, she states.
City Manager Doug Schulze expressed concern that the city faces significant cuts of its own in light of the pandemic, including hiring freezes, furloughs and cancelling funding of vacant positions.
A $12,500 contribution would have to come out of the city’s reserves and require a budget amendment, according to the city.
That amount is usually enough to nearly cover the cost of a single concert, out of the four traditionally put on each summer.
“We are simply not in a financial position to make a contribution due to budget constraints,” Schulze advised his city council at its Aug. 25 meeting, noting that the city could revisit consideration of funding for its signature events at a future meeting.
Mayor Daniela Andrade supported Schulze’s recommendation to deny funding for this year.
“I absolutely agree” that it would not be appropriate for the city to give up unavailable funding, Andrade said. Getting the city fiscally back on track “is going to take a few years,” and recommended potentially denying funding for its signature events for the next couple of years.
Andrade insisted that the onus of funding for nonprofits such as the Playhouse Bowl should fall on to those nonprofits.
Councilman Art Welch motioned, seconded by Councilman Kyle Pingree, to join the unanimous vote to deny this year’s funding allocation to the Playhouse Bowl.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
