BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning’s city finalized its determination that the nonprofit Faith In Action should not be able to operate its proposed Chateau 225 retail outlet in a mixed-use commercial space at 225 W. Ramsey St.
More than 20 apartments are in the upper stories of the location.
The building is in the downtown corridor, and the city envisions a “vibrant” walkable city, and staff and most of the council expressed observations that what FIA was proposing, did not fit in with that vision.
Faith In Action disputes the city’s perception that the organization wants to operate a thrift store at the location, and insisted that their store would have been an antique shop that specializes in selling unique items, vintage clothing and “high-end” products.
Carol Albaugh, president of the organization, tried in vain to change the mindset of the city, as it steered towards denying FIA’s appeal of the city’s initial decision last month to deny them a business license for the location.
Councilmembers are aware of the services FIA provides to assist homeless individuals throughout the city, from providing bus passes and gas cards, to referrals for utility and rental assistance, to connecting people with health resources and basic necessities such as food and tents.
She indicated that sales from the store would be used as a fundraising component for Faith In Action to help pay for their activities and programs.
City officials acknowledged that a shop operating as Set Free has been operating as a thrift store illegally, and that the city’s code enforcement is already looking into it.
Councilman David Happe, owner of the Station Taphouse just down the street, shared frustration that the city was being “ticky tacky” as it attempted to define “a fine line between thrift and antique” stores.
“This is a new business in a vacant storefront.” He also said “We have an art gallery downtown trying to create a vibrant art scene, a coffee shop that’s struggling, and we’re saying no to an antique store. You’re not going to put a sandwich shop there, a retail clothing store there. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
There is 1,650 square feet of space available at the location.
Albaugh indicated that her organization has enough inventory to start a store immediately, if permitted.
According to Community Development Director Adam Rush, “City staff is looking for businesses that we currently do not have,” explaining how the city encourages downtown businesses that could add to “overall vibrancy” that would also be a destination and a draw; such businesses hopefully would take business away from established corporate entities such as Kohl’s and Ross department stores, Rush explained.
Gabriel Barrera, who participated in the Sept. 27 council meeting via Zoom and identified himself as the owner of 225 W. Ramsey St., complimented Faith In Action for having been “a great asset to Banning.”
“Denial of this company’s license directly conflicts with the vision” for a vibrant downtown, Barrera said. “The revenue is greatly needed by the organization; if this is not approved, it could cost the city a ton of money to deal with the homeless population. Financially it makes sense, and the tax base would be more than zero, which it is now.”
Barrera explained that he shares in the city’s hope for a bustling downtown, but points out that it lacks a particular component of that infrastructure: adequate parking.
Parking, he said, was a reason why Subway opted to go elsewhere; and why Starbucks would not consider the downtown corridor.
“Leaving an empty space is not the way to go about doing this,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Alberto Sanchez said that there was a need to separate the emotional support for Faith In Action’s good deeds from the stipulations outlined in the city’s municipal code that does not currently permit “thrift stores” or second-hand stores in the downtown district.
Councilman Rick Minjares reluctantly agreed, pointing out that “Zoning rules and land use are there for a reason, and there has to be a compelling reason” that staff would have urged the council to deny FIA’s appeal of the city’s initial decision.” He later said “If you were able to align your application to be an antique store, that’s a non-issue,” since antique stores are permitted in that zone.
The downtown corridor allows for community centers, which the city deems the nonprofit Boys & Girls Club to be.
Even if it were deemed an antique store, “It’s still tied to the fact that it’s a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and we’d have to address that issue,” City manager Schulze said. “If we allow one thrift store, no matter how it’s defined: if a Salvation Army or Goodwill wants to move in, do we want to allow that in the downtown? It’s not just about this decision, but the precedent this sets in the downtown.”
Sanchez motioned to deny Faith In Action’s appeal, seconded by Minjares and supported by Mayor Wallace; councilman Happe was the only dissenter.
