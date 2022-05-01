BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning’s city council, with urging from cannabis retail owners, delayed making a decision as to whether the city should increase the number of cannabis retailers allowed within the city.
Community Development Director Adam Rush sought input from the council as to how it wanted to proceed following discussions held by an ad hoc committee that he and a couple of city staff members serve on, along with council members David Happe and Alberto Sanchez.
According to Rush, the ad hoc committee invited owners of the existing and up-and-coming cannabis retailers who have taken advantage of a lottery system to be the first of three such retailers allowed along the city’s highway serving commercial zone, to participate in discussions.
Rush explained that the city is assessing nearly 200 parcels of land, some that have buildings on them, to determine which ones would be eligible with existing zoning to place potential future cannabis retailers who apply to do business.
Strict zoning creates limitations: the city prevents cannabis retailers to be no closer than 200 feet to an existing one, and the state requires them to be located at least 600 feet away from schools, parks and playgrounds, youth centers and preschools.
Several parcels abut the parking lot of Hemmerling Elementary School, which eliminates them as potential sites, and reduces the number of available parcels that could host a retail dispensary to roughly 190.
Rush explained that, in discussions with Harvest Corner owner Jeff Moa, Culture’s owner Chasom Brown, and Macy Newell, who is in the process of opening Nourish Earth, those within Banning’s existing industry expressed concerns over federal regulations and marketing challenges that eat into their profits.
One thing the city did not previously consider the impact of, is that a lot of things cannot be written off, in the way that most traditional business can, “which was eye-opening to the committee,” Rush reported.
Items such as overhead, utilities, labor, rent and amortization of vehicles are ineligible for write-offs by cannabis retailers due to federal regulations.
Those matters would be complicated further if additional cannabis retailers were allowed to saturate the market, Rush relayed.
According to Rush, figures from city consultants Brea-based HDL Companies and Manhattan Beach-based Kosmont Companies claim that a “good ratio” of potential customers is 18,000 for every dispensary; Banning’s population allows for one for every 10,000.
At that rate, with Banning’s 30,000 or so population, another dispensary probably couldn’t open for another several years.
Culture’s owner Chasom Brown addressed the council via Zoom, and pointed out that there is a dispensary in Cabazon that is trying to open up — he knows this, because the owners have approached him offering to sell it before it opens — subtracting the 28,000 or so Cabazon customers from Banning’s overall customer base that its consultants feel the city can draw on, based on populations of surrounding cities that currently do not have operating cannabis retailers.
“We really need to look at the state of cannabis in Banning: one isn’t making money, one has been stagnant for the past six months, and one is not open yet, and we’re at one for every 10,000. The (existing cannabis) businesses in the city think it’s crazy to add more businesses, which would demolish existing businesses.
“Should we add more, and under what basis? Article after article will tell you all the problems cannabis retailers deal with. My payroll is nearly $50,000 a month that I cannot write off. If you go through all the stuff, the answer is ‘No,’ you should not be adding more.”
“Banning needs to take a look at what vast cities are doing. Let’s not make a rash, irreversible decision,” Harvest Corner’s owner Jeff Moa suggested via Zoom.
Laura Leindecker, a consultant with Banning’s dispensaries, anticipates that Nourish Earth should be open after months of prolonged delays by August.
“We can continue to make money for the three that we have,” Leindecker said, and recommended “Let them have time. Let them market.”
As the council’s meeting approached the 11 p.m. hour, having started around 5 p.m. after a couple of special meetings that preceded it, Mayor Kyle Pingree motioned to table a decision to a future council meeting, perhaps after the ad hoc’s next meeting. His motion was seconded by Councilman Alberto Sanchez.
