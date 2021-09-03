BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning’s city council spent an hour haggling over a proposed two-year employment agreement for its acting finance director during the Aug. 24 council meeting.
Suzanne Cook was promoted in July to finance director, and her previous deputy administrative position was eliminated.
The newly created position of finance director comes with a salary of nearly $154,000, which is $50,000 less than an administrative services director position, but 5 percent higher than what she was making as a deputy finance director.
Mayor Colleen Wallace expressed discontent about floating a managerial position for someone who lived out of town — or, in this case, out of state.
Mayor Pro Tem David Happe was not comfortable with a temporary agreement that lasted longer than six months for a person working from outside the city.
Councilman Alberto Sanchez added his concern regarding travel expenses.
City Manager Doug Schulze told council members that the salary range for Cook’s position was not competitive for the industry.
If Cook were to travel once a month, expenses annually for travel was about $24,000, though Schulze explained that travel would be as-needed, not necessarily a requirement to be at every city meeting.
He explained that the accounting system the city has in place is antiquated, and there are only so many people familiar with its nuances.
Purchasing and utility billing managers are within the finance director’s purview, but the city has different funds, payroll, permit processing fees — “It’s not like you just buy QuickBooks. It’s an integrative software that deals with government contracts,” making software that the city would need to invest in and upgrade cost between $500,000 to a $1 million, Schulze said.
Councilwoman Mary Hamlin said she was more concerned about job performance, and whether the job was being done well, regardless of where the job is being done from.
“We didn’t even know she wasn’t here,” Hamlin pointed out. “As long as she’s accessible and doing her job and doing it well, we can negotiate her travel. Sometimes personnel things are none of our business.”
City Treasurer Alejandro Geronimo reminded council members that anyone can present via Zoom, and it wouldn’t be necessary to have someone do presentations in-person. “Instead of replacing her position, upgrade a couple of lower-level positions to handle the tasks to fill those gaps in the finance department,” he suggested.
Former school board president Alex Cassadas lambasted the city manager’s handling of announcing the finance director’s position, suggesting that it was not competitively opened for recruitment. He pointed out that the hiring process in the two-year agreement would essentially call for two people to be paid for doing the same job simultaneously, as one of them is being trained.
Schulze told the council that he previously sent out an e-mail regarding the situation to them.
Wallace declared that she never received it, and proceeded to go on her phone to confirm.
“It wasn’t something that just came out with the agenda packet,” Schulze explained, and said he had e-mailed conversations with council members Kyle Pingree and Alberto Sanchez.
Schulze invoked the “remote policy” previously adopted by the council, when Wallace complained that she wasn’t aware that Cook was working outside the city, then found Schulze’s message on her phone. She begins to read the message aloud; Schulze encouraged her to “read the second paragraph.”
“Given the circumstances and the duties,” Wallace begins to read, “but it ain’t said … oh.”
She skims for a second, then slumps back and says “Theeen it goes down there,” and gets defensive: “But it don’t matter. I don’t care. I just found out last week.”
The e-mail Schulze had sent to the council explained that when the Administrative Services Department was reorganized, he had approached Cook about the finance director position. At that time, she informed him that she had spoken previously with the former administrative services director (whose position was later eliminated) about Cook’s plans to move to Tennessee and working remotely for two years until she retired.
The message explained that Cook had moved to Tennessee within the last couple of weeks, but was willing to fly back and physically be at council meetings when they are scheduled.
“Making a change at this time is problematic because we are in the middle of implementing the Priority Based Budgeting platform … if we had a modern accounting system, it would be much easier for a new Finance Director to come on board, but our system is so outdated that it takes several months for a new employee to become proficient, and I don’t have that luxury with the Finance Director position,” Schulze messaged to the council.
Schulze told the Record Gazette that Cook is residing in Virginia on a temporary basis, but is in the process of moving to Johnson City, Tenn.
If the council were to pay for her air travel, the Tri-Cities Airport in Blount, Tenn. would likely be the closest airport they could fly her from, according to Schulze.
Schulze asks, “One of the questions I have: if someone is working remotely, does it matter if they’re a block down the road?”
Happe cuts in “That’s not the issue. I really think the issue is about the travel compensation. Obviously this has been going on for months; you’re happy with the job performance, offered her a promotion — that’s great, but the travel compensation just doesn’t sit right with me.”
Addressing the antiquated software, Happe said “I’d rather spend half a million on a new system than $25,000 on travel expenses,” and advocated reducing the contract agreement from two years to one, as well as to immediately start a recruitment process, rather than waiting until spring, as was initially proposed.
“We’re really behind that there’s no backup plan” should something happen to Cook, Happe said.
Council directed the city to approve a request for proposal for a consultant or a headhunter to recruit for the finance director’s position; to rework the contract as a one-year agreement; and to rework the travel expense issue.
The motion, initiated by Happe and seconded by Sanchez, was passed 4-1 with Wallace dissenting.
For now, Cook will “continue to be paid at the rate established for the position when it was approved by the city council. Technically, she does not need a contract to be paid within the adopted compensation plan,” Schulze explained in an e-mail. “The contract is offered to all directors to provide some security since they are not represented.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.