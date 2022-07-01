Banning council considers life after dissolved redevelopment agencies

Nearly half of Banning’s properties are eligible to come under the jurisdiction of a Community Revitalization and Investment Authorities (CRIA) district, which would enable the use of existing and future tax funds to go toward affordable housing and related infrastructure within its boundaries.
At Banning’s June 28 city council meeting in which it passed a budget for the next couple of fiscal years, as well as a budget for its redevelopment successor agency, councilmembers got a revised look at an option to establish a CRIA.
Joseph Dieguez, senior vice president of El Segundo-based Kosmont Companies, provided an overview of what a CRIA could do for portions of Banning if the city elected to create a district.
According to his presentation, which was included within the council’s agenda, anywhere from $5 million to $31 million within its first five years, 25 percent ($1 million to $8 million) would be required to be set aside for affordable housing uses, could be financed through a public-private financing strategy known as tax increment financing.
“This would not be a new tax,” Dieguez explained. “The city draws boundaries” for a CRIA, and as valuations within the district rise, portions of those tax revenues can be set aside, like a retirement savings or college savings account,” and can only be used on projects and affordable housing-related projects within the CRIA district’s boundaries.
Such financing can take 30 to 40 years or more to repay, and a new agency would have to be set up to govern the CRIA, which would be made up of a couple of council members and members of the public.
If the city invited the county to partner with them, as Dieguez recommended, then the county also would have representation, and could also appoint members who work or live within the CRIA district to the governing agency.
The agency would be required to host public hearings, and funds could not be used for projects outside the district, nor could funds be added directly to the city’s general fund.
Funds could be used to acquire underutilized parcels, install water and electric utilities that support housing, and to acquire or improve parks and open space.
Having a CRIA would also help the city qualify for more housing and infrastructure-related grants.
Banning could have a resolution in place as early as October, depending on how discussions go in gauging interest with the county.
Councilman Alberto Sanchez was curious as to whether a CRIA could fail, and wanted to know how CRIA debt is repaid.
Dieguez explained that CRIAs are not foolproof, and “absolutely” could go bankrupt, particularly if a disaster struck the district, such as a tornado that came through and wiped out all of the property valuations that would be paying into it.
“It’s a level debt service. What hits the account at the time” determines what funds go in; a CRIA district’s funding does not rely on assumptions that valuations will grow.
CRIAs do not increase property taxes, he emphasized.
Approximately 7,091 acres, or 48 percent of Banning, qualifies to fall within a potential CRIA boundary. An additional 339 acres of adjacent land just outside the city could add $6.5 million in assessed value.
Once Banning has approached the county to determine if there is interest in a potential partnership, the city council can bring forth a resolution this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.