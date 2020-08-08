Congressman Raul Ruiz has been solicited to assist economically depressed Banning with attempting to close down its airport — a move that would require Congressional support.
Banning passed a resolution in April 2017 specifying its goal to close the airport “as soon as legally permitted” after receiving a report by Diamond Bar-based HdL Companies that determined there would be better economically viable uses for the 187 acres that the airport encompasses (that figure comes from the city’s Public Works Department).
At Banning’s July 14 city council meeting, City Manager Doug Schulze stressed “One of the points I’ve really been emphasizing: we’re subsidizing an airport that’s being used mostly by people who don’t live in the community, and certainly by people who can afford to own and operate personal aircraft.”
In June Banning applied for $30,000 CARES Act funding from the FAA.
At the July 14 meeting Schulze told city council that the city would benefit from moving forward in redeveloping our underutilized property in a strategic area along the I-10 corridor, which is in line with the feasibility study previously commissioned by the city.
According to Schulze and other city officials, reconfiguring that land would create job opportunities in distribution and logistics, e-commerce and light manufacturing, and, Schulze said, would benefit other airports that would no longer have to compete with Banning for AIP (Airport Improvement Program) funds from the FAA.
According to the HdL report, “Given the location of the airport property, along with current and near-term market conditions, the highest and best use for the airport is industrial — not as an airport,” the report declares. “With land quickly becoming scarce for new industrial development projects in the IE area, Banning and Beaumont will only garner more development interest for new logistics and distribution projects. Combining the 154-acre airport property, along with the two adjacent undeveloped, privately owned properties would create an industrial development opportunity of 252 acres.”
Declining use is not in Banning’s best interest
Banning Economic Development Manager James Wurtz pointed out in a statement “In 2019 the city council directed the city manager to aggressively pursue closure of the airport since it was not meeting the goal of sustaining itself … the safety zone constraints placed on the land by the Airport Land Use Commission severely impacts land uses on the east side of Banning, as well as the tribal land east of the airport.”
According to Wurtz, “There continues to be strong interest from commercial and industrial developers for land on the east side of Banning,” demonstrated by a 1 million square-foot project ready to go on land just outside the northeast boundary of the airport, which is simply awaiting a tenant in order to move forward, according to Wurtz.
“There are certainly benefits to having a municipal airport when it serves the interests of the community. This is not the case in Banning,” Wurtz says. “Take-offs and landings and fuel sales have steadily declined over the past decade, and aviation-related businesses are difficult to recruit due to their highly specialized and regulated nature.”
Under ideal circumstances, Wurtz says, a municipal airport benefits the city when it generates income from commercial and private leasing of hangar space, fuel sales, parking, tie-down and landing fees.
Banning Municipal Airport does not charge landing fees.
Based on HdL’s findings released in 2017, Banning languishes when it comes to business.
HdL referred to statistics from a couple years prior: in 2015 there were 69 planes based at Hemet-Ryan Airport, while privately owned Perris Valley Airport had 56. Upland-Cable Airport, which is privately owned, has 298; and the Riverside Municipal Airport had 159.
Banning had 38.
According to the city, it’s less than half that now.
In 2010 there were 4,674 flights out of Banning.
By 2015 there were only 1,324.
Prepare for a fight
with the FAA
Currently, Banning Municipal Airport is under FAA jurisdiction, and needs Congressional approval for a closure.
Ruiz introduced his Redevelopment Act to the U.S. House of Representatives on July 23. If it passes, the bill would release Banning Municipal Airport from its Federal Aviation Administration obligations, allowing the city to repurpose that land.
As the situation currently stands, Banning would not be able to convert the airport into something else.
While “The FAA does not comment on proposed legislation,” the FAA’s “records show that Banning accepted an Airport Improvement Program land grant for development in 1983” and as recently as earlier this year, according to Ian Gregor, communications manager for the FAA’s Pacific Division. “Banning has accepted multiple subsequent AIP grants, which include the understanding that prior grants for land carry a perpetual obligation to use the airport as an airport.”
However, according to Gregor, “If Banning can make a proposal to the FAA to fully replace the airport, the FAA will review the proposal — such a proposal typically means building a new airport without federal assistance, including investing no less than the fair market value of the former airport at its highest and best use. Banning has not indicated that it will make such a proposal.”
Schulze previously told the Record Gazette that it is his understanding “In most cases closures require the municipality to pay the cost of relocating based aircraft to another airport. We only have about 15 based aircraft, so the cost would not be significant.”
As for grant repayment, “We would owe the FAA approximately $1 million. Each year that declines,” he explains. “It’s important to understand that if a developer is involved, there is a high probability that the developer would pay this cost as part of the land acquisition.”
Ruiz’s office hopes to free the city from obligations that the FAA has a choke hold over Banning, as Gregor points out “Airports that accept AIP grants agree to keep the airport open for at least 20 years following receipt of the most recent grant.”
According to Gregor, “Banning received a $58,473 AIP grant in 2020 for runway and pavement sealing. Based on this grant alone, and entirely separate from its perpetual obligation, the city must keep the airport open and available to the public until at least 2040.”
Officials optimistic about new flight path for airport
HdL notes that “The closing of an airport is challenging and will encounter significant opposition, including legal challenges from aviation interests (pilots) and the FAA … Since 1983 Banning has received $4,577,581 in grant funding” as of 2016 “from the FAA. There should be an expectation that much of this will have to be repaid if the city moves forward with closing its airport.”
HdL offers examples of a couple of other cities that managed to move forward on airport closure plans: Rialto spent 20 years to redevelop a 437-acre area for more productive land uses in light of declining air traffic. It required congressional intervention, repayment of 90 percent of unamortized outstanding FAA grants and transfer of some assets and conveyance of property to San Bernardino International Airport.
Santa Monica’s airport had originally been part of the Douglas Aircraft Company properties. It experienced decline in use after the company moved, and legal challenges over noise and aircraft accidents resulting from being in a densely populated area.
Three years ago the FAA settled its dispute, and that airport is expected to close by 2028.
“The city strongly supports the closure and redevelopment of Banning Municipal Airport,” says Mayor Daniela Andrade. “As city council looks out for the best interest of our taxpayers, we are committed to the closure and redevelopment of the airport property, which will free up this strategic land along I-10 to drive economic development and reduce the burden on the city’s budget. We appreciate Congressman Ruiz’s support in introducing legislation on our behalf, and look forward to working with him as we repurpose the airport for uses that will lead to job creation in our region.”
Morongo Tribal Chairman Robert Martin also expressed gratitude.
“We want to thank Dr. Ruiz for his continued support of the tribe and the city. Revelopment of Banning Municipal Airport will create new jobs and economic opportunity to our region and improve safety along the I-10 corridor.”
Ruiz’s legislation points out that the 71 percent reduction in air traffic at the airport between 2010-2015 has significantly reduced revenues and created a financial burden for Banning.
“My legislation will complement the city’s efforts to grow local businesses, create jobs and bring new industries to the Pass area,” Ruiz says. “I’m proud to support the city’s efforts to repurpose the airport and bring new jobs to the region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.