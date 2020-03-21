Schools may officially be closed until April 30 at the earliest, but Banning Unified School District wants its families to know that brunches will still be served to its students.
According to Reanna Liversage, district nutrition technician, food service at three school sites and two additional pickup locations is being paid for through the California Department of Education’s Seamless Summer feeding program.
It is not summer, but the program has received flexibility in light of the coronavirus situation, Liversage explains. Further, the program typically requires a congregate-type of setting, where kids can sit together. That component also has flexibility, and the district is providing each student with a bag of grab-and-go breakfast and a separate bag with lunch.
Liversage and food service workers Lisa Acosta, Vicki Taylor and Bonnie Sturgeon have gone to great lengths on short notice to ensure students have access to meals they are entitled to.
Locations and serving times are as follows: Nicolet Middle School, Cabazon Elementary School and Hemmerling Elementary School: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and at the corner of Hogan and Tamarack Road and Haugen-Lehmann Way in Whitewater, from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m. only; and in Cabazon at the corner of Esperanza Avenue and Elm Street, also from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
Food service is offered Monday through Friday.
For information e-mail is best: nutritionservices@banning.k12.ca.us ; though families may call (951) 922-0217.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.