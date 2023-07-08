Banning City Council denies permit for cannabis facility

After a couple hours of discussion and scores of residents pleading their cause, Banning’s City Council voted shortly before midnight at its June 27 meeting to uphold the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny a conditional use permit (CUP) and design plans for a two-story, 22,000 square-foot cannabis cultivation and distribution facility on vacant land abutting Westard Avenue to the north and Charles Street to the south.
The property is surrounded on three sides by residential zones to the north, west and south.
The 4.54-acre industrially zoned property had designs that Councilman Rick Minjares seemed to find aesthetically appealing, but told the applicant, Yucaipa-based Premium Land Development, that it was not in an appropriate setting for such a business, in the wrong part of town.
“The building itself is a handsome building,” Minjares said, but “Wrong place, wrong use. It should not be here at all.”
It is one of four CUPs applied for on the site; Premium Land Development’s intended building would have been in the northwesterly quadrant of the site, on land owned by Chino Hills-based Uberous, Inc.
At its June 7 meeting, the Planning Commission made its recommendation for the city council to deny the project, an action supported by the city council 3-1, with Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace being the lone dissenter. Councilman Reuben Gonzales had left the meeting prior to the vote.
Wallace blamed the council’s predecessors for allowing the developer to advance as far as they did, and expressed empathy: “It’s industrial; citizens voted cannabis and cultivation in. How can you deny someone that bought property and what they want to use it for — it’s a bad situation.”
“I can see both sides of it,” Councilwoman Sheri Flynn said. “The developer bought the land; it was industrial... I think the problem is that they should never have been lead down this road, that this would be acceptable to the community,” pointing out that cannabis, due to its potential to create fumes, is not like other industrial businesses. “I don’t think this should ever have been allowed to get this far. Staff is to blame for this. They should never have encouraged the developer … I don’t think we would be here now, and we’ve spun our wheels and wasted a lot of time and gotten a lot of people upset on both sides. We shouldn’t be pushing cannabis in residential areas. If you didn’t have the odors, it’s a whole different animal.”
