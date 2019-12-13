Banning city council appoints officers

At the Dec. 10 Banning city council meeting, councilwoman Daniela Andrade was promoted to mayor, and colleague Colleen Wallace was appointed Mayor Pro Tem. In a night of women appointments, Juanita Diaz was appointed during the meeting to the city’s Park and Recreation Commission.

