Banning city bus service alters operations

In compliance with orders from our Public Health Officials, Banning Pass Transit's Route 1 westbound and Route 6 schedule has some minor changes made, which will be in effect as of March 18 until further notice.
Route 1 westbound:
5:00 a.m. – 10:11 p.m. (the last bus run toward Esperanza and Elm will be at 5 p.m.)
Route 1 eastbound:
6:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Route 1 E/W (Saturdays and Sundays)
8:00 a.m. – 5:56 p.m.
Route 5:
5:30 a.m. – 6:49 p.m.
Route 6:
7:40 a.m. – 5:44 p.m.
Combination Route 5 and 6
7:40 a.m. – 5:44 p.m.
