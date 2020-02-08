chamber

Robert Ybarra, center, flanked by Banning city council members David Happe and Daniela Andrade, was reinstated as the Banning Chamber of Commerce president, and was honored by the chamber as the 2020 Citizen of the Year.

The Banning Chamber of Commerce catered to more than 150 guests at its annual installation of officers ceremony hosted at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa Saturday evening.

Faithful volunteer and consultant Charles Varga, credited for helping manage operations and events for the Banning Chamber of Commerce, was awarded a certificate for his dedication by Councilwoman Colleen Wallace.

Be sure to look for our coverage in the Feb. 14 edition of the Record Gazette.

