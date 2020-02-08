The Banning Chamber of Commerce catered to more than 150 guests at its annual installation of officers ceremony hosted at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa Saturday evening.
Be sure to look for our coverage in the Feb. 14 edition of the Record Gazette.
As of March 1, the Beaumont Police Department will now charge residents and businesses for two false alarms within a year at a starting rate of $100.
The Morongo Band of Mission Indians recently welcomed a new, custom-built KME fire engine packed with the latest computer and firefighting technology to further the Morongo Fire Department’s ability to protect life and property during emergencies on the reservation, across Riverside County a…
Centerpieces of daffodils, poppies, zinnia and gladiolus highlighted part of Jim and Linda Andersen’s contribution to the San Gorgonio Pass at the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce dinner and installation of officers Jan. 30 at Four Seasons Lodge in Beaumont.
Remnants of an abandoned house are left after a fire broke out around 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Pavement rehabilitation on Interstate 10 from Pennsylvania Avenue to Hargrave Street will begin Monday, Feb. 10 as part of a Caltrans project that will be completed in 2022.
