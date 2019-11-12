BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
Last Saturday afternoon, the Banning Chamber of Commerce held a car show sponsored by Brew Rebellion.
“We have approximately 40 vehicles entered today. We’ve got cars, trucks, motorcycles and ATVs,” said Robert Ybarra, President of Banning Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m happy with the folks that are here,” he said. “We’ve got great cars, music and good food.”
“It’s a great way to spend the day in Banning.”
“We know this will be the first of many car shows,” said Paul Smith, Banning’s Chamber Secretary.
“We are trying to help the local businesses and boost our economy, here in Banning.
“We were hoping to fill the street this year, and we accomplished that.
“Most, if not all, of the entrants are locals, which is good.
“We are hoping for a larger turn out next year.”
Showing off his yellow classic station wagon, a Banning resident Billy Nelson was happy that the car show took place.
“I absolutely like the variety of cars,” Nelson said.
“It’s nice to see something new, in Banning, in terms of a car show.
“I’d like to see it bigger next year.”
Nelson was showcasing his 64 Chevelle Vista Cruiser Wagon.
The yellow station wagon is made from nine different cars, according to Nelson.
The Westendorf brothers made a showing at the event.
The Westendorfs have a long history, in Banning, of restoring and building classic cars and hot rods.
Ed, Bill and Jim Westendorf attended, as did their nephew Jordan.
Ed brought his 1968 Camaro.
One of the interesting entrants was a black Polaris Razor UTV.
The vehicle looked as if it were from a sci-fi movie, complete with a full roll cage, a long horizontal head lamp, heavy duty shocks and wide tires.
Local Ska band, Ricochet, performed on the sunny afternoon.
Their up-tempo driving songs added to the ambience of the local car show.
“The band has been playing more community events,” Alisha Pedicone said.
Pedicone was moving to the sounds of the band, while car enthusiasts took in the car show.
“The band is local,” Pedicone said.
“All four members of the band are from Banning.”
You can find the band on Instagram #rintin ricochet.
To find out about next year’s Banning Chamber Car Show, you can contact the Chamber, at (951) 849-4695.
The Chamber of Commerce address is 60 E. Ramsey Street, Suite C, in Banning.
Ask for Robert Ybarra or Paul Smith.
