Banning Chamber hears from its city manager

Banning’s city manager Doug Schulze addressed members of the Banning Chamber of Commerce Wednesday morning at Johnny Russo’s Italian Restaurant, giving an update to the business community of happenings around the city.
He mentioned that the Sun Lakes Boulevard extension to Westward Avenue is being funded by Diversified Pacific, and should reduce traffic on Highland Springs Avenue by roughly 30 percent — though that would likely become offset by additional traffic, Schulze said.
He mentioned that the I-10 bypass being considered on the east end of Banning is in the final stages of receiving public comment, and that the municipalities involved are considering moving the end point north, closer to the airport.
That project is intended to create a parallel freeway extension towards Cabazon in the event that traffic on the I-10 is impeded.
Chamber board member Dan Hassey noted that Schulze spent considerable time addressing the city’s budget.
“I think a lot of people were surprised how much is taken from this city in the form of taxes” from the county and the state, Hassey said.
Former city councilwoman Debbie Franklin appreciated hearing about “their plans to attack the budget” and the efforts to attract more businesses to Banning.
The cannabis industry will be starting soon, and while that may add additional revenues, it may increase security costs elsewhere, Franklin recalled from the meeting.
She was interested to hear about the city’s efforts to reach out to service clubs to recruit them as partners in assisting the city maintain the city’s parks.
Paul Bradford, owner of Bear Creek Pottery in Banning, was irritated to learn that “a lot of our taxes goes to Beaumont” Unified School District, where a lot of future homes in Pardee Homes’ Atwell development currently sit.
“It’s not fair,” Bradford said.
It was his first time hearing Schulze speak, and he seemed impressed.
“He seems to have done his research and is doing a much better job than the previous city manager,” Bradford said.
Sonja De La Fuente, the deputy city clerk, was enlightened to hear that the Police Department is considering an agreement to have a volunteer mounted posse patrol at city events, which could free up overtime costs for the department.
