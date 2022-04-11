County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt “discovered” Banning in 2017 as he ran for his current office, as his campaign manager at the time lived there, he told guests at the Banning Chamber of Commerce Installation of Officers dinner last weekend.
He called Banning “a lost treasure.”
The area’s campaign would be run out of space in the historic Coplin House at the corner of Ramsey Street and San Gorgonio Avenue.
Hewitt extended adulation to Councilman David Happe and chamber President Robert Ybarra for also discovering Banning, and for moving their businesses there: Happe with his Station Taphouse, and Ybarra for Precision Material Handling.
The March 31 event was hosted in a ballroom at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
It was an occasion that the chamber could recognize community contributors: former chamber president Ron Duncan and his wife Suzanne were named Volunteers of the Year; Banning High School Band Director Roberto Ronquillo received the Educator of the Year award; Eddie and Margarita Cassadas, owners of The Alley Barber & Hair Styling Studio, were recognized as Small Business of the Year”; Coula Ringold was conferred the distinction of Citizen of the Year; Lt. Vincent Avila of the Banning Police Department was celebrated as Community Hero of the Year; and Diana Benhar, co-owner of Super Subs Plus was bestowed a well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award.
In a ceremony led by Banning Mayor Kyle Pingree, the chamber also affirmed its slate of officers and governing board for 2022-23: President Robert Ybarra, Vice President Paul Smith, Secretary David Lopez, Treasurer Randy Diaz, and board members Diana Benhar, Robert Sibole, Arthur Cabral, Carlos Trejo, Oleg Ivaschuk, Ruben P. Cruz, Coula Ringold and Jeffrey Platt.
