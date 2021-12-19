BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Legitimate cannabis retailers have a reputation for being cash generators.
And while that may be the case, those familiar with the two cannabis retailers operating in Banning for nearly a year would claim that, sure, they make money, but they are still struggling to be ideally profitable.
According to Councilman David Happe, Banning received at least $660,000 in sales taxes from retail cannabis sales in the first quarter of 2021, and that the yearly $2.7 million anticipated to be collected by the city will be surpassed.
But city officials had received concerns from the two operations that a proposal to remove a current cap of one retailer per 10,000 residents (at the moment, with Banning’s population hovering around 30,000, the cap is three dispensaries) — would impede their ability to survive.
Adam Rush, Banning’s Community Development director, told councilmembers during a public hearing on the matter “I do not believe elimination of a cap would be productive,” and suggested the city consider a merit-based, rather than a lottery-based retail cannabis selection process.
Rush said that there had been an expectation “that the cannabis program would hit the ground running” and demonstrate success by the end of 2019, and claimed that predictions made by previous administrations were overly optimistic.
Rush described “pushback” from those who participated in the lottery, but were not selected — some who were more ready to start their business than the ones currently permitted.
A third cannabis retailer who won a slot through the lottery did not sound like it has a promising chance to open before options to do so expire in February 2022, fueling ire from critics who indicated they had the resources to open, and a more promising desire to do so.
“Having a lottery doesn’t allow us to choose the operators we want to have in the city like we do with other businesses,” Rush said.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis said that relying instead on a rigorous merit methodology could invite litigation, and that a process involving a first come, first completed application process would be more objective and easier to apply, though noted it would not address concerns about quality.
Happe declared that he was “not endorsing a lottery system anymore.”
“Nobody’s going to stop someone from opening a restaurant next to my restaurant,” he said, referring to the Station Taphouse. “If we’re going to try and control” which cannabis retailers operate in the city, “I think it’s misguided and done out of fear. There’s a lot of hurdles for anyone to come into our city and open a legitimate business, and for us to say we’re just going to sit on our hands and say ‘no,’ that’s not serving our best interest. Those who have a tendency to oppose” anything cannabis-related “say ‘we have our best interest,’ but we need a diverse economy. We need good paying jobs, and choices for people to work in our city and not have to travel” away to get to a job. “There needs to be an appropriate, objective vetting process and reasonable business plan.”
Councilwoman Mary Hamlin said “We all agree that history has shown that a lottery doesn’t work; picking people arbitrarily doesn’t work. We should make sure it’s a viable business and protect existing businesses. I believe in free market.”
Hamlin also said “We should not artificially cap any business, but this is new; grow what we already have and figure an equitable way to get the best business here.”
Councilman Alberto Sanchez said “I don’t agree that the lottery didn’t work. It does clear us of a lot of liability. That’s what we’re trying to avoid here. We don’t want to spend a lot of tax dollars on liability. The things surrounding the lottery and ordinance impeded businesses. A cap is good, especially for a new business like this, especially with a new industry,” Sanchez said.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace said “Our constituents voted to have cannabis. I believe in free market. I don’t want to go over five” cannabis retailers, she said.
She asked Police Chief Matt Hamner, who participated in the meeting virtually, to describe how crime had either increased or decreased since the two retailers opened.
Hamner said that his department had “not seen at this juncture a significant increase” indicative to the industry, but added a caveat that it would be advisable to have five years-worth of data to base statistics on.
A few people spoke up during the public comment period on the discussion on whether to change zoning to eliminate the numeric cap on the number of cannabis retailers permitted within the city; as well as to allow for operation of cannabis retailers in the city’s general commercial zone; and to allow cannabis distribution and manufacturing in the business park zone, while making additional amendments pertaining to cannabis retailers.
Restaurateur Umberto Bagnara, who owns cannabis retailers in another city, asked “What other business has to go through this to operate? This is ridiculous. You guys need money. There’s people willing to bring it, yet you’re still arguing about it. You even took it to voters and they passed it. I’m opening a second store in Coachella. Banning could have been first, but no one wanted it here.”
He also claimed that Desert Hot Springs “handed out 17 licenses” to dispensaries recently, and has not witnessed an increase in violent crime.
John Hagan urged the council to maintain those outlets “as destination locations,” and keep them away from general shopping areas.
When it comes to crime, Hagan warned that security at dispensaries is only for their specific locations, and that those security details do not add to the overall public safety of the city.
Business owner Oleg Ivaschuk said that car repair shops can spill oil and cause contaminations, and reduce property values; Big 5 sells guns, but they don’t have security manning their front doors; and Rite Aid and Walgreens sell drugs legally that people overdose on.
He also pointed out that when NASA became skittish to send out additional missions after the Columbia shuttle exploded, everyone from that agency shunned billionaire Elon Musk from sending missions into space.
“Who limited them?” Ivaschuk said. “People who had authority. How can you manage a business with no experience,” particularly in the retail cannabis industry. “Who decides who is successful and who is not?”
Jason Brown, participating via Zoom and identifying himself as a representative of Culture Cannabis Club at 1474 W. Ramsey St., expressed concern that the city’s interest in allowing potential microbusinesses as it did last September, was worried about “what comes next.”
Microbusinesses (according to Banning’s definition) are commercial cannabis businesses that have at least three of four components as part of their operations: retail sales, cultivation of less than 10,000 square feet of canopy space (anything larger constitutes a commercial cannabis cultivation enterprise), distribution, and manufacturing on the same premises.
“A microbusiness includes retail the vast majority of the time,” Brown said, “so there are dispensaries coming to Banning whether that’s what everyone wanted or not. There are key things you need to know: we don’t get all the traditional write-offs, like rent or payroll. Imagine how that impacts your business. Ask any retailers: some do OK, but a lot of them are not, which is why you see a lot of them changing hands.”
According to Brown, he has been approached by existing businesses elsewhere to buy them out or take over their operations, indicating that “These are not glowing examples of thriving stores. Once you see the math from a retail perspective, it’s a different story. All you have to do is look at every other place that allows free market cannabis. They are not thriving as far as retail,” and urged the council to consider focusing on expansion of cultivation and manufacturing, which “brings tax revenue from outside the city, rather than cannibalizing the retail stores you have in the city right now.”
Laura Leindecker, a consultant with Harvest Corner at 1034 W. Ramsey St., admitted “They’re making money, but it’s difficult. It doesn’t turn over right away,” she said via Zoom. “The grows are going to bring you money that’s going to come. It just takes time, but we brought cannabis late” to Banning.
Mayor Kyle Pingree said he wants to make sure “We definitely need to keep a buffer” zone “between citizens, homes, day cares and churches,” and said “We should keep a cap” on the number of retail dispensaries allowed.
The hearing was continued until February 2022, when it will be brought forth with potential changes and other options for the council to consider.
