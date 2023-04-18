Banning broadens timeframe for airport decision

Banning’s city council has requested at least another couple of weeks to gather its thoughts as to which of three development proposals — if any — should be given preference as to how to shape the future of the city’s 186-acre municipal airport, which has seen a steady decline in aviation traffic.
By 2015 the number of flights out of Banning’s airport had dwindled to 1,324; five years prior, there were 4,674.
In 2019, there were 1,252 landings and takeoffs at the airport, and 30 of its 53 hangars were being leased.
Diamond Bar-based HdL, a consultant that the city hired several years ago to analyze whether the city should continue operating its airport, advised the city, “The highest and best uses for the airport, now or in the future, doesn’t appear to be operating it as a municipal airport. Given its location and adjacent land uses, along with mid- to near-term market conditions, any redevelopment possibility of the airport should focus on future land use for industrial development” such as distribution centers, logistics centers and e-commerce warehouses.
While not impossible, the FAA has explained during workshops conducted for the city that the cumbersome process of closing an airport involves “an act of God” and lots of legislative intervention.
David Cushing, manager of the Los Angeles Airports District Office, told the city council during a 2013 workshop, “We believe in a system of airports. Your airport is a proprietary enterprise: we purchased the land in 1983, and you promised to run the airport and keep it maintained.”
In a message to the Record Gazette in August 2020, Ian Gregor, communications manager for the FAA’s Pacific Division, said, “If Banning can make a proposal to the FAA to fully replace the airport [elsewhere] the FAA will review the proposal.”
City Manager Doug Schulze explained that, in his translation, the city would have to simply pay to help relocate aircraft based at the Banning airport.
Further, Gregor warned, all grants given to the city through the past 20 years for maintenance and improvements to the airport would have to be paid back; as of 2020, that was roughly $1 million, according to Schulze.
Legislative support has since come from Congressman Raul Ruiz’s office.
In 2020 Ruiz proposed legislation to support the city’s expressed desire to close its airport.
“My legislation will complement the city’s efforts to grow local businesses, create jobs and bring new industries to the Pass area,” Ruiz said at the time. “I’m proud to support the city’s efforts to repurpose the airport and bring new jobs to the region.”
During a March 28 workshop, the Banning’s city council heard from three developers eager to transform the airport into something more economically viable, with prospects that could generate $150 million or so from an outright sale of the airport, as well as more than $3 million in property taxes, and sales taxes that could surpass $25 million annually.
Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust, which has partnered with San Diego firm Grandave Studios, has a desire to convert 30 acres into movie production studio space for Grandave Studios, along with seven other industrial buildings encompassing 3 million square-feet, offering an annual $3,480,000 ground lease to the city, with a $30 million fee to the city at the lease’s commencement, and a $2 million exclusive negotiation fee, with an option to renew the lease or purchase the site outright after 44 years.
Dallas-based real estate investment firm Hillwood Development Co., which touted experience in working with, around and overseeing redevelopment of airports as they closed, pointed to its experience in redeveloping the former Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, and its assistance in getting the Renaissance Airport in Rialto closed down for redevelopment.
Hillwood would build several buildings that span 2.5 million square feet for e-commerce purposes, and set aside 30 acres along the freeway for non-logistics uses, keeping Grandave Studios’s plans in mind.
Chicago-based Logistics Property Co., LLC, which built the 1-million-square-foot Sketchers warehouse along the freeway in Banning, has a desire to build fulfillment centers and warehouses that express an interest in providing a retail component.
His firm expressed interest in an outright purchase of the airport property, and its development plans would be incumbent upon market demand once an agreement could be struck, which the company believes would be the “the center of the city’s economic growth” that would attract hundreds of jobs to Banning, with convenient access to the freeway.
Council members told Schulze that studying the proposals warranted more time.
After airport proponent Harry Sullivan challenged the city during a public comment period to prove that there has been dialogue between the city and the FAA demonstrating support for the airport’s closure, Councilwoman Sheri Flynn requested that city staff provide such corroborating e-mails and correspondence.
“If we can’t close the airport, then all this will go away and be a monumental waste of money,” she said. “We need all the information we can possibly have in order to make this decision.”
The council agreed to resume discussion on the issue at the next council meeting, or after the city has provided the requested FAA correspondences.
