A Palm Springs KESQ News Channel 3’s “Eye on the Desert” segment featured a visit to Banning High School’s campus March 9 to report on a student broadcasting video that was scheduled to air earlier this week.
“Eye on the Desert” is a weekday showcase celebrating “positive people, places and events in and around the Coachella Valley.”
One of four stories scheduled to have been aired during a State of Education dinner May 4 included an update on the construction of the high school’s $26 million performance arts center and construction academy.
KESQ reported that students were given specific responsibilities, and showed scenes of students walking and recording retiring Superintendent Robert Guillen and high school Principal Matt Valdivia walking along the outskirts of the construction site.
Student director Destiny Yang was interviewed, and explained what her duties were, including being responsible for assigning roles, keeping in contact with those involved, and ensuring that they were all performing their designated tasks.
Among the students on the crew are Producer Aurora Osborne, reporter Karla Rubio Robledo, camera operators Jonathan Than and Isaac Santana, audio techinician Isaiah Santiago, and art student Khryszll Matunog.
“Students are absolutely lucky to have access to tripods and HD cameras. We didn’t have this in high school,” said CTE film teacher Ruth Hickman. “I really, really encourage my students to take advantage of the art of visual storytelling, and it’s such a privilege and an honor to be a teacher and to be passionate about my field, and the opportunity to spread that to our youth.”
Hickman called it a student “labor of love” that had been worked on for a few months.
Students were invited to tour the KESQ studios.
Student reporter Robledo, interviewed on camera, said “It was fun. I got to do something I’ve never really done before,” such as conducting an interview herself in the presence of other people, and complimented the environment of her classroom that makes their program enjoyable. The State of Education dinner was cancelled due to state-mandated quarantine measures.
