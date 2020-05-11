KESQ

Photo by Michael Trang

The student crew films a scene on campus.

A Palm Springs KESQ News Channel 3’s “Eye on the Desert” segment featured a visit to Banning High School’s campus March 9 to report on a student broadcasting video that was scheduled to air earlier this week.

“Eye on the Desert” is a weekday showcase celebrating “positive people, places and events in and around the Coachella Valley.”

One of four stories scheduled to have been aired during a State of Education dinner May 4 included an update on the construction of the high school’s $26 million performance arts center and construction academy.

KESQ reported that students were given specific responsibilities, and showed scenes of students walking and recording retiring Superintendent Robert Guillen and high school Principal Matt Valdivia walking along the outskirts of the construction site.

Student director Destiny Yang was interviewed, and explained what her duties were, including being responsible for assigning roles, keeping in contact with those involved, and ensuring that they were all performing their designated tasks.

Among the students on the crew are Producer Aurora Osborne, reporter Karla Rubio Robledo, camera operators Jonathan Than and Isaac Santana, audio techinician Isaiah Santiago, and art student Khryszll Matunog.

KESQ

Student Karla Rubio Robledo is interviewed by KESQ.

“Students are absolutely lucky to have access to tripods and HD cameras. We didn’t have this in high school,” said CTE film teacher Ruth Hickman. “I really, really encourage my students to take advantage of the art of visual storytelling, and it’s such a privilege and an honor to be a teacher and to be passionate about my field, and the opportunity to spread that to our youth.”

Hickman called it a student “labor of love” that had been worked on for a few months.

Students were invited to tour the KESQ studios.

Student reporter Robledo, interviewed on camera, said “It was fun. I got to do something I’ve never really done before,” such as conducting an interview herself in the presence of other people, and complimented the environment of her classroom that makes their program enjoyable. The State of Education dinner was cancelled due to state-mandated quarantine measures.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

1
0
0
1
0

More from this section

Beaumont approves essential worker childcare lease for Boys & Girls Club

Beaumont approves essential worker childcare lease for Boys & Girls Club

As of next week starting May 11, children whose parents work for “essential businesses” qualify for low-cost childcare provided by the Boys & Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass after Beaumont’s city council approved a non-exclusive lease agreement with them Tuesday night to operate from…

Riverside County buildings illuminated in lime green

Riverside County buildings illuminated in lime green

Riverside County shines a light on mental health stigma reduction and suicide prevention by casting a lime green glow on the County Administrative Center at 4080 Lemon St. in Riverside and the Workforce Development Center at 44-199 Monroe St. in Indio.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.