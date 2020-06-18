BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Growing up in Midland, Texas, Banning’s new economic development manager was not one of those football die-hards.
You know, the kind that inspired “Friday Night Lights.”
Naw. He was more of a long-distance cross country runner, avoiding that better-known rivalry with Odessa.
The 52 year-old was born in Oxford, England, and has also lived in Colorado and New Mexico.
Just concluding his first month with Banning, James Wurtz loves the opportunity that has been handed to him.
“Banning is raw and untapped” when it comes to economic growth, according to Wurtz.
Wurtz is armed with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Texas.
He is an experienced asset developer of retirement accounts for Fidelity Investments, did work in marketing development for orthopedic medical device distributor Advanced Vertebral Solutions (a company that he owned) and later Orthovita Inc. and Globus Medical, and was a marketing and logistics specialist for both UPS and FedEx.
Banning snagged him from Murrietta, where Wurtz had been their economic development manager since 2018.
His first day working for Banning was May 11.
He likes the fact that Banning has amenities that most cities don’t: there’s a hospital here. A college campus. Banning runs its own airport and electrical utility.
And due to the fact that the area qualifies as an “opportunity zone” due to distressed census tracts, the government can extend incentives for commercially developing property here, and — something that makes Banning stand out in the Pass area that excites Wurtz — is the fact that there is a cannabis ordinance that allows for retail prospects.
He expects to be active advocating the city’s economic opportunities to schools, colleges and chambers of commerce.
And he is confident Banning’s reach will stretch farther.
“I plan to be in L.A., Ontario, at real estate societies—networking and letting them know about all of our amenities and ordinances,” Wurtz says. “Banning’s starting to get a reputation that there’s land here. I was hired to promote the city, and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Wurtz is striving to expand and diversify the city’s tax base.
It’s an exciting time, he points out, as two large housing developments are ready to go to build 9,500 homes within the next 20 years, and sleepy little Banning with its 20,000-plus residents will see a population surpassing 80,000 in the next couple of decades.
“I’m extremely excited about the opportunities here,” he says. “Temecula and Murrieta are mature” when it comes to attracting new businesses.
A couple of companies that could add at least 20 jobs each to the city have been in talks with him already in these first few weeks, he says. “There are a lot of advantages for someone who is serious about economic development, and a lot of fantastic challenges.”
Wurtz is working on developing a comprehensive development strategy for the city that helps him lay out a roadmap as to what the city’s strengths, opportunities, threats and challenges are. A six-month process that involves the federal Economic Development Administration.
Such a retail strategy “can inform us of what companies are available, and the other players that are appropriate” to recruit to Banning, Wurtz says.
“The last thing I want to do is put something Banning that doesn’t belong here, or that citizens don’t want,” Wurtz says.
“We have enough fast food places and gas stations. We could use some higher-end automated car washes, retailers like Lowe’s and Chipotle — things that Beaumont has, but we want here in Banning,” he says.
He had just bought a home in Menifee when Banning offered him the job.
For now, since he just settled in, he expects to stay there for awhile with his 8 year-old son Jake.
“Almost every weekend” they take advantage of visiting California’s beaches.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
