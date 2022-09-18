Banning has one maintenance employee for all of the city’s buildings, City Manager Doug Schulze revealed during a Sept. 13 special city council meeting.
“For decades the city has deferred maintenance, and today we are the ones who are going to pay for it. It’s just what we’re dealing with. It’s really too big of a hurdle for staff to take on.”
It would be unfair to have that one maintenance worker be tasked with determining every need of every building that the city owns, in addition to their regular duties.
There are numerous facilities to consider, Schulze pointed out during a special workshop that provided the city council background on the need for a comprehensive city facility needs study. The police department, for instance, has “design flaws” that need to be addressed; the Boy Scout cabin at Repplier Park is reportedly unsafe and needs to be torn down; nearby, the Girl Scout building “is extremely old” and needs some help, though it recently received an upgrade to its HVAC systems; the city’s senior center “is going to be undersized real soon” for a city whose population will nearly double in the next couple of decades; and the recreation center “is well below standard” to adequately serve the community.
“We need a rec center with” more “multipurpose space,” including the ability to house large municipal meetings and events, Schulze said.
At the city’s fleet and transit hub, inventory sits out in the open as if it was stocked at a warehouse, which frustrates auditors who feel that inventory is not secure.
Concerning city hall and around the police station, Schulze showed pictures of closets and locker rooms and shower stalls doubling as storage space, and showed a portion of city hall that will be reconfigured to add a few more cubicles, claiming that city hall has “a lot of wasted space.”
The corporate yard and Public Works facilities either need new roofs, or new buildings, and the Banning Electric Utility has “the biggest need for replacement and increased space.”
“At city hall, we’ve used every corner we can find to create office space and place cubicles,” Schulze said.
A picture of the employee breakroom, with its small round table just large enough to accommodate three chairs, is inadequate for a staff of at least 50 employees, many of whom resort to eating their lunches at their desks.
“We need to gather data that we can use to make informed decisions,” and hire a consultant who can offer unbiased observations as to what the city’s needs are for its physical plant. To rely on current staff to conduct such a study would take a long time, Schultz added.
“The quality of our facilities sets the tone for work environment and staff,” Schulze said. “When we have meetings and show the public our facilities” and recruit potential new employees “it sets the tone.”
Councilman David Happe said, “We need to come up with an overall plan as to how to manage all these things and have a vision for the future: you’re talking work environment, safety, perception — all kinds of things come into play. There are so many factors involved.”
He then asked Schulze how the city has been dealing with maintenance issues so far.
Schulze said that activity and projects have been done “in-house” and through the use of contractors.
Councilman Rick Minjares supported a request for qualifications (RFQ) so that the city could select a consultant.
Such a report would help the city “outline what you need, don’t need, and you’ll be able to establish a priority list” of capital improvement projects. “There are so many items that are required that Banning is extremely deficient in,” and focused for a moment on the city not currently meeting storm water mandates.
Mayor Pro Tem Alberto Sanchez pointed out that “if you defer maintenance, it will cost you 30 percent more in costs of product” when the time comes to carry out the city’s needs.
“If we don’t fix what’s already breaking down, it will get to a point where we have to replace it entirely, which is a lot more costly,” Sanchez said.
The council unanimously approved the city’s request to call for an RFQ for a comprehensive facility needs study.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
