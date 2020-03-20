Brandon Sudweeks promises a bright, cheerful and welcoming medical office facility to become the latest incarnation on the 5.18 acres where the nostalgic but derelict San Gorgonio Inn once stood along Ramsey Street.
Sudweeks, owner of Temecula-based Sudweeks Development and Investment Company, LLC, unveiled the concept of his vision for a medical facility in downtown Banning that mirrors projects his firm has completed in Corona and Jurupa Valley, during the March 10 city council meeting.
Tapping into the design expertise of Fresno-based, board-certified medical architect Pings & Associates, the 45,000 square-foot medical office building planned at 150 E. Ramsey St. would boast 35 foot-high glass ceiling entryway to “provide the open and warm entry,” with the inside being “full of vibrancy, to bring that happy feeling” and providing that insouciant environment patients could use when they come to a medical facility, Sudweeks said.
Sudweeks anticipates that the facility “will provide just about every outpatient service” within its 50 exam and procedure rooms, and will offer mental health services, have onsite lab imaging and a pharmacy, and pediatrics and dental services.
Sudweeks said that the facility will have a 75-person capacity community room that will be available free of charge to community civic and service groups.
A display kitchen will provide healthy living and nutrition classes, and preventative care workshops.
It will host a healing garden outside the patient waiting area, and a separate therapy garden adjacent to the mental health facility.
The medical facility will embellish the art deco components of the Police Department across the street, while incorporating the high tech elements expressed in their recently completed medical office building in Jurupa Valley.
It will be built by Canyon Lake-based Sudweeks Construction, a firm owned by his father J. Trevor Sudweeks, and the property will be managed by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
On the same lot will be three other retail buildings offering 10,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, and an art plaza.
“The location is ideal for our project,” Sudweeks said, citing “great freeway visibility, it’s in the downtown central area and not too close” to competitors, and “it expands healthcare services to the east side of Banning,” complementing the efforts of the Inland Behavioral & Health Services’s Banning Family Community Health Center several blocks east.
Sudweeks anticipates “hundreds” of patrons visiting the area, which would be supported by hundreds of others working there, from ephemeral construction workers to permanent doctors, nurses, psychiatrists and the residual waiters and chefs.
He claimed that his firm is investing “Tens of millions” of dollars into the downtown project, and promised to contribute towards an “art plaza” concept in the area.
The council approved an exclusive negotiation agreement with Sudweeks, indicating that the city will not make offers to sell that property, or make agreements with other potential suitors to acquire and develop the property.
Councilman David Happe, owner of the Station Taphouse down the street, recused himself from the discussion and vote.
Sudweeks outlined a progressive agenda, hoping to have a preliminary application to the city by April 30, a full application package submitted by the end of June, and starting construction by December.
If all that falls into place, ideally it would take about a year from the start of construction for the project to be completed.
Community Development Director Adam Rush is scheduled to meet with Sudweeks’s firm next week to discuss site planning.
After the meeting, Rush said “It’s the best option the city has had in a long time,” noting that Sudweeks’s ambitious goal to have grading started by Nov. 30 “is aggressive but doable.”
Residents asked Sudweeks as to whether or not the facility would have an affiliation with a regional healthcare provider; Sudweeks was unable to comment during this preliminary phase.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.