Banning and Beaumont residents relying on municipal trash pickup for used Christmas trees can expect pickups to begin Dec. 26 for two weeks in Banning, and through Jan. 8 for Beaumont residents.

All decorations, lights, tinsel and stands must be removed. Trees over 6 feet tall must be cut in half.

Trees that have been flocked cannot be recycled and must be disposed of with the regular trash.

CSUSB joins national initiative to support teaching and learning

This coming winter quarter, California State University, San Bernardino will launch a partnership with the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) to equip faculty with the instructional skills shown to promote student motivation, learning and persistence.

