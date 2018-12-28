Banning and Beaumont residents relying on municipal trash pickup for used Christmas trees can expect pickups to begin Dec. 26 for two weeks in Banning, and through Jan. 8 for Beaumont residents.
All decorations, lights, tinsel and stands must be removed. Trees over 6 feet tall must be cut in half.
Trees that have been flocked cannot be recycled and must be disposed of with the regular trash.
