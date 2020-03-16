The Banning and Beaumont Libraries have closed as of March 16.
Beaumont Library is set to re-open March 29 unless the board extends the closure.
The Beaumont Library Board will meet March 26 and decide what is best for the library at that time.
A day after the city of Fontana declared a local emergency over coronavirus concerns, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health recorded and announced the first case of novel coronavirus in the county.
Banning has approved its latest incarnation of a city seal, following weeks of discussions and rediscovery of other city seals, and years of misuse and confusion with a city logo being used for official city documents.
Banning Chamber of Commerce board member Kyle Pingree bested four candidates to be appointed to represent District 2 on the Banning City Council Tuesday night.
More than 800 teachers, principals, superintendents, city officials and representatives from Riverside county school districts, cities and non-profit organizations attended the Riverside County Office of Education’s annual address, which this year focused on “Year of our Youth.’’
Banning High School promises to soon host a first class Performing Arts Center, adjacent to its new Construction Academy and auto mechanics workshop buildings simultaneously underway.
