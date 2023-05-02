UCLA. Hollywood. Universal Studios. Los Rios Ranch and the orchards of Oak Glen. The Cabazon Outlets and Desert Hills Premium Outlets.
All were part of a whirlwind 10-day excursion of more than 30 tenth-graders from France as part of an exchange program hosted by the Santa Monica-based nonprofit Envision exchange program, that spent a couple of days in Banning and Beaumont.
Nineteen families hosted exchange students while they were in the Pass area, including three in Banning and the rest scattered around Beaumont.
Students were teamed up with Associated Student Body members at Beaumont High School to sit in on classes and check out programs for two days.
Most of them were able to speak English.
Margot Picollet, who was buddied up with a girl who she only remembers as “Marissa,” described Beaumont High School as “really very nice. It’s a good experience to see how an American school works,” and without elaborating, said, “It’s really different.”
One of her peers, Luka Michel, in referring to the high school, said, “Everything was bigger,” and he appreciated the fact that his American “classmates was funny.”
Monday afternoon the students filed into several vans and headed into Banning to tour the Banning Police Department and Cal Fire’s Station 89 at the other end of the block.
Thirty-two exchange students and four chaperones, plus a couple of host family members, tagged along as they made their way into the police department’s lobby Monday afternoon.
Detective William Auer fielded questions and gave them a tour of the facility.
Students were most curious about officers’ guns and vehicles, and wanted to know the qualifications of an officer, and their salaries.
To that last question, he said, “They’re good. Very good.”
Capt. Jeff Horn pressed him to go ahead and reveal that, the more seasoned officers, at least, can make up to $49 an hour in Banning.
Juanita Diaz hosted two 15-year-old boys during their stay, Ilyes Bousselmi and Paul Monvoisin.
“Hosting has been a great experience for everyone in our home,” she said. “In conversing, you quickly get a sense of how intrigued students are of us, as we are of them,” and she discovered that they have an affinity for sweet foods at breakfast time, such as cereal smothered in sugar, or pancakes with “lots of added sugar,” and sweet popcorn; and, rumors she had heard were confirmed: “They love bread.”
Her French exchange students also enjoy American rap and hip-hop.
“Most French kids take Spanish for their foreign language, because it’s the language closest to French,” according to Diaz, who speaks Spanish, but admittedly not much French.
The students stopped by Jitterz Coffee in downtown Banning, claiming that they liked the coffee there “better than Starbucks,” and Diaz posted a Facebook live video from Jitterz of several of the students breaking into dance to songs such as Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”
Brenda Aguilar, an area manager with Envision, said that her organization is always looking for host families: sometimes visitors are here for a few days, some for a month, and others could be in the area to attend school for a year.
To become involved, contact Aguilar at (323) 997-5476, or email baguilar@erdtenvision.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.