The majority of Banning’s city council went ahead and approved rates for garbage pickup during its June 22 meeting, following an approval of a 20-year contract with Houston-based Waste Management, Inc. last May.
The rates went into effect July 1.
Residential monthly bundled rates (which include one each of 96-gallon trash, organic and recycling bins) increased from $22.96 to $24.75, and increase over the next couple of years until it his $27.47 in July 2023, not reflecting any adjustments to consumer price index increases.
For comparison, other cities’ monthly residential refuse collection rates are: Moreno Valley, $24.33; Beaumont, $24.99; Calimesa, $27.73; Hemet, $27.81; Riverside, $30.92; and Perris, $32.52.
The monthly rate for residential service shall increase by $1.36 on July 1, 2022 and on July 1, 2023, and beginning on July 1, 2022, and on each July 1 through July 1, 2025, Banning’s city council shall increase charges based on the percentage increase of the CPI as published by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics for consumers in the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario area, using the change in the 12-month annual average of CPI-U index values between the January to December period of the prior year (the previous year, with a minimum increase of 1 percent and a cap of 4 percent in a given year).
In the event that the annual CPI adjustment exceeds the cap or is less than the base, the amount above the cap or below the “floor” shall be carried over into any succeeding year.
Carrie Baxter, a project manager with R3 Consulting Group, Inc., who helped the city negotiate its contract with Waste Management, explained the reasons behind the fees and rates for the city’s trash collection, and the cap and floor limit for consumer price index adjustments.
As for the initial $1.36 extra per month that will be added for the first couple of years during the 20-year contract, Baxter explained via Zoom that it will be used to help offset costs associated with recent legislation that governs changes in composting; organic waste and the addition of food waste to green waste disposal; new containers; additional organics collection routes, trucks and drivers; new technology; changes in colors and labels for containers due to the new legislation; public education campaigns; and insurance upgrades.
After two years, rates will increase based solely on CPI adjustments, she said.
In May the city approved its 20-year franchise agreement with Waste Management, rather than continually extending a previously eight-year contract that began in 1993 that would help ensure Banning to be in compliance with ever-evolving state mandates governing things such as diversion requirements, methane, emissions and pollution reductions, ongoing public education efforts, organic waste and recycling, among others.
Two separate five-year extensions are included for approval, potentially allowing the agreement to last until June 2039.
The city receives a one-time franchise fee payment of $4.5 million to “support solid waste-related activities such as the in-house administration of the solid waste program, enforcement of ordinances, street rehab projects due to impacts to roads related to waste collection vehicles, trash amendment inlets to comply with storm water regulations, cleanup of illegal dumping with city rights-of-way, street sweeping operations and customer service calls.”
Waste Management will administer the billing and collection process, taking that workload off the already overwhelmed city staff’s skeleton crew, which will also reduce duplication efforts between two separate databases.
Councilman Alberto Sanchez motioned, seconded by Kyle Pingree to approve the rates, while Mayor Pro Tem David Happe voted against the rate schedule.
