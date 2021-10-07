BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
A combination of 15 four- and five-bedroom homes may eventually arise on vacant land not too far from the Robertson’s Ready Mix facility in Banning.
They would be built on a yet-to-be-created street that will connect Gilman and Hoffer streets between Cherry and Evans streets, and will be built on space that encompasses roughly five acres, including land set aside for a retention basin.
The housing tract, proposed by owner Jose Mas of Rancho Cucamonga and agent Rick Thomsen was approved by the planning commission at the beginning of September.
City staff anticipate the project’s construction could be completed within 12 months, with five homes being built at a time.
The lot sizes are 10,000 square feet, with the proposed average dwelling unit size ranging from 2,400 square feet to 2,600 square feet.
The tentative tract map was approved unanimously during the Sept. 28 city council meeting.
Mayor Colleen Wallace said that she talked to community members in that area, and noted that they seemed receptive to having homes replace the vacant desertscape.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
