Banning approves tiny subdivision

subdivide

Image courtesy of city of Banning

Highlighted area depicts residential subdivision approved on 16th Street.

Banning has laid the groundwork for potentially three housing units to be developed on longtime vacant land near Hemmerling Elementary School.

The 0.7-acre L-shaped space is being subdivided into three new low-density, single-family residential parcels, one that will be 9,023 square feet and two will be 10,335 square feet, united by a single T-shaped driveway that meets fire department approval.

The subdivided lot is surrounded by single-family homes near 16th Street, just above W. Williams Street.

Banning’s city council unanimously supported the application by Nasimul Anwar of Mentone.

“The property owner is motivated, and we worked with him to get the subdivision through,” Community Development Director Adam Rush told the council at its Dec. 13 meeting.

Community member Frank Connolly expressed his support to the council, noting that the property has been vacant during the 53 years he has lived in the city, and seemed excited to see it finally get developed.

Rush told the council that no architectural renderings for buildings have been submitted yet, though the city will require a (boundary) wall plan and landscaping, particularly along 16th Street.

Rush explained that, typically for housing developments with fewer than five buildings, architectural renderings would not have to come before the council for approval, but would be handled by city staff.

