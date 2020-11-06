Banning was forthcoming in its support to approve marijuana distributors within its city, but initially overlooked the opportunity to tax them.
Voters overwhelmingly corrected that, and approved Measure L, authorizing the city to collect up to a 10 percent cannabis distribution tax for municipal services; 3,269 votes were cast in support of the measure, while 1,469 votes were against Measure L.
“It will benefit hugely, especially in these economic times,” Mayor Daniela Andrade said in a statement, and reminded voters that it does not change any ordinances, nor does it allow for an increase in dispensaries.
“Now we have the ability to tax them,” Andrade explained. “Voters approved cannabis in 2018, now we just need to tax them, which wasn’t previously approved, and now we can get some revenue. If it’s done correctly and regulated, it’s good income for the city,” Andrade said.
A separate special election that is serendipitously in progress for 10 landscape maintenance districts to allow the city to impose fees to cover costs related to serving those areas will be tallied and announced at the Dec. 8 city council meeting, according to Public Works Director Art Vela.
Measure L allows the city to impose an annual tax of no greater than 10 percent of a distributor’s gross receipts, and can lower that rate if the city chooses to.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis previously informed the city council that “The amount of tax revenue generated by these taxes is dependent on the size and number of cannabis distribution businesses that operate each year,” but could range between $20,289 and $405,790 to add to city coffers annually, Ennis suggested.
The taxes collected would be used to cover costs for general municipal services including public safety, parks, road repairs and youth and senior programs.
