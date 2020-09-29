Banning approves permit for its first cannabis cultivator

A conditional use permit and initial design phase for a 21,000 square-foot industrial cannabis cultivation and distribution center on West Lincoln Street at the corner of Eighth Street in Banning was approved without debate at the city’s Sept. 22 city council meeting.
The permit is being issued to Santa Monica-based Dominion Property Partners, LLC.
The project will take up 1.8 acres of a 4-acre property.
It is strictly an indoor operation, and all business, cultivation, processing and storage will be conducted in the interior of the facility, and will maintain 24-hour security.
According to the city, Dominion Property Partners, LLC is the first entity to seek entitlement to construct a cannabis cultivation and distribution facility under the city’s cannabis program.
Their 21,000 square-foot industrial, non-refrigerated warehouse will be used for cannabis cultivation and distribution, and will include 2,500 square feet of office space, 6,031 square feet for a mother clone room, dry room packing, and vegetation room, as well as a loading area.
Testing will not be done on site.
It is anticipated that Dominion Property Partners will employ a maximum of 14 employees in two shifts daily with six warehouse employees and one armed security guard on site during each shift.
The design of the building promises an appropriate air filtration system to prevent odors from escaping the property.
The CUP is good for three years; construction must begin before it expires.
No one addressed the council during the public hearing.
The issuance of the CUP passed 5-0.
