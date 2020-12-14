Banning approves one marijuana facility; denies another

In two separate public hearings, Banning’s city council unanimously turned down approval for one company to improve a 4,000 square-foot building to turn it into a commercial cannabis cultivation facility on Lincoln Street, but the majority of the council gave a nod to a 13,000 square-foot commercial cannabis cultivation facility along Hathaway Street and Westward Avenue.
That second project, proposed by Newport Beach-based Green Grow Farms, LLC, will be housed in a building that currently encompasses 9,000 square feet.
The city’s municipal code requires 10,000 square feet of canopy space for cannabis cultivation in order for a permit to be approved, which is why the first conditional use permit, applied for by Burbank-based Banning Greenhouse, Inc., was denied: the company did not have the financial resources to expand its facility.
On the other hand, Green Grow Farms will expand their property on Hathaway Street, adding an additional 4,000 square feet for a combined 12,000 square-foot building that will include 13,000 square feet of grow room, and 1,000 square feet for office space, restroom, trim room, storage and distribution.
The city has approved the company’s two-stage air-filtration system, lighting protocols and security plan.
Other improvements will include accessibility parking spaces, security fencing, a commercial drive approach, sewer connections, water supply upgrades and sidewalk improvements.
An uninhabitable home that sits to the side of the structure on the same property will remain vacant.
Banning consultant Laura Leindecker, who is the project manager, told the council at its Dec. 8 meeting that her client anticipates occupancy of the building by July 2021.
Councilman Kyle Pingree was the only one to vote against approving Green Grow Farms’s conditional use permit, and did not specify his reason for doing so; the measure passed 4-1.
According to Community Development Director Adam Rush, the project proposed by Banning Greenhouse, Inc. would have either had to add height to its existing structure, or expand outwards; the city had also recommended demolition of the existing building to make way for a more acceptable and practical building.
That company had considered investing in a prefabricated stacking system that would allow plants to grow in tiers, rather than rows, but at 7 feet in height for each stack — and three stacks in height that would be needed to reach the 10,000 square feet of grow threshold, there simply is not enough existing ceiling space, Rush said; additionally, the ceiling needs to have a fire sprinkler system added, and that system would need to clear the top row stacks by a couple of feet.
The city denied the company’s request for a conditional use permit.
The languishing pace in which marijuana establishments are coming online in Banning — none approved are in operation yet — played into the city’s lower than anticipated revenues, presented by Administrative Services Director Jennifer Christensen later in the meeting, during which she noted that $700,000 in anticipated cannabis revenue will not be recognized this year.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.