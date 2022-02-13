BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
For years, Lions Park lacked the proper lighting to allow for nighttime activities there.
At the Feb. 9 Banning City Council meeting, the three fields subject to lighting that is practically 40 years-old finally received funding approval for a $754,462.50 contract with Austin, Texas-based Techline Sports Lighting, LLC to purchase and install replacement lighting equipment at Lions Park, which usually attracts at least 300 participants during the height of Little League Season, in addition to travel teams and tournaments, along with the spectators that come out to support them.
The city determined that the light poles currently in place are not of the proper height for newer, modern LED lights.
According to information provided by Parks and Recreation Director Ralph Wright, lighting levels are dangerously lower than where they should be: for Field 1, foot candles were 7.8 for the infield and 6.96 for the outfield, when 20 foot candles are generally acceptable for outdoor lighting by that industry.
Robert Sibole, vice president of Banning Pass Little League, told the council “We’ve been playing in unsafe conditions for awhile, and limit the number of kids we bring in, so this is something not only the league needs, but the city and our community needs,” Sibole said. “Little League has a whole new board this season, and we’re working hard to work with the city and community to go in the right direction,” and noted that Banning Pass Little League invested $20,000 in new fencing for Lions Park.
“We’re hoping to have 400 participants as we open up to older kids during later times,” Sibole said.
Randy Robbins, a Sun Lakes resident who was active with Little League in the Inland Empire, pointed out that the long-term costs of keeping kids out of “the system” and in safe programs such as Little League are well worth those savings and investments.
“Little League keeps kids off the street. Protecting youth is paramount, and a cost savings,” Robbins said.
Since 2020 the Banning Electric Utility has been unable to replace fixtures and bulbs to provide adequate lighting.
According to the city, the Lions Park lighting replacement project will include installation of 14 70-foot mounting height steel poles with 118 LED fixtures, “providing state of the art lighting that meets the youth baseball and adult softball lighting standards.”
The city claims that the total annual LED life cycle savings as opposed to that of traditional bulbs is a cost savings of over $37,000.
Funding comes from $196,926 in California Per Capita Grant Funds that were allocated in 2020; and seven-year financing terms that will cost the Electric Utility’s Public Benefit Fund ($101,654.80 annually) and the city’s general fund ($50,827.40 annually).
The city council gave a unanimous 5-0 approval for the project.
Banning Parks and Recreation Commissioner Junita Diaz told the Record Gazette after the vote “I’m ecstatic. Our community’s children have been waiting for lights for too many years,” and credited Mayor Kyle Pingree for listening to his District 2’s- concerns of families who have been making such requests for a long time. “I feel many people before now didn’t see the importance, and prioritized other issues when Lions Park should have been a priority years ago,” adding “I love what I’m seeing. I’ll love it even more whne I see our Little Leaguers playing ball at night and hearing the night cheering from my home, like it used to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.