Landscaping areas along Moonbeam Drive in Banning fall within the city's landscape maintenance districts.

 BY DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette

Banning has approved changes in fees it charges residents for the maintnance of particular public rights-of-way.

Some tracts of land that were annexed into a single land management district originally had a consumer price index (CPI) adjustment of 5 percent to help keep up with the city's costs for servicing those areas, whereas others that were incorporated did not.

A result is that “a handful of tracts that have not changed; the revenues are the same, although costs for managing those areas continue to increase,” Public Works Director Art Vela told the council at its June 13 public hearing on the matter.

In Landscape Management District 1, or LMD 1, there are 10 zones; zones 1 through 5 do not have CPI adjustments, and overall the city was not generating enough money to cover maintenance expenses in those zones; whereas in zones 6 through 10, costs to the city for maintenance were equitable to the services provided.

In Zone 1, the city forecast an $86,795.30 deficit to maintain landscaping by 2028; and in Zone 3 and 5 each will run the city deficits of more than $14,800 by 2028 if revenues are not increased.

In part due to the assessments of zones 1 through 5, the city projects not having sufficient funds to cover its expenditures and anticipates a shortfall for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

As a result the city has limited water use in those zones, and reduced the amount of time contract work and levels of service available for maintaining them.

Councilman Rick Minjares wanted to know if zones 1 through 5 were associated with homeowners associations, or, more pointedly, “Who are these zones associated with?”

Vela told him that there are no HOAs linked to those zones.

Vela explained that the city previously had four zones (zones A through D), with zones that had tracts spread throughout the city, making “it hard to justify taking money from one tract that was on the west side of town and using that to fund improvements on a tract that was on the east end of town” and “broke them into zones that were a little more defensible.”

Most of the zones have parkways and landscape basins, some that are more sparse than others.

Minjares wanted to know if there were capital improvement funds available to beautify or improve less aesthetic zones.

Vela suggested that the city could seek grants to fund those improvements, since, for instance, a projected revenue in Zone 4 of $3,870.95 would not be enough to make a noticeable difference in that zone for any enhancements.

No one from the public addressed the council's pending decision. The council unanimously passed the LMD assessments: those in zone 1 can expect to pay $108 per property owner toward landscape maintenance in the next fiscal year; in zones 2 through 4 assessments are $113.31; zone 5 will be $98.91; and in zones 6 through 10 assessments will be $252.63 for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

