Banning approves a suite of actions for Robertson’s Ready Mix

A general plan amendment, zone change, conditional use permit, a reclamation plan amendment, street vacations and a development agreement within the Robertson’s Ready Mix mine are part of an entitlement package governing the expansion and rezoning of 208 acres of mining property that has been approved by Banning city council.
Land parcels in the northern portion of the city, bordering unincorporated county land and adjacent to tribal land, as well as a residential area, particularly along the northwest corner of Repplier and Hathaway streets.
Robertson’s Ready Mix requested a development agreement, mining plan and the combining of a couple of previous reclamation agreements into one.
The company’s West Pit, which has already been mined of most of its usefulness, sits on 17 acres of residential property that was never zoned as industrial mineral resources.
The company has no intention of expanding that pit, but wants to designate that space with the correct zoning classification. No additional mining operations will be conducted in that pit.
The South Pit sits on 23 acres owned by San Bernardino-based Matich Corporation, which currently sits at-grade, hosts rock sifters, truck scales, and a construction office trailer. In this area outgoing tractor trailers receive their loads from automatic feeders and are weighed before heading on to other destinations.
The company intends to move those operations elsewhere inside the quarry so Robertson’s can begin to access the mineral resources below ground at that spot.
Additionally, Robertson’s will build a 24-hour operation ready-mix concrete plant and maintenance facility, and Robertson’s also wants to operate its own portable recycling plant to crush and reuse concrete from demolition projects.
Robertson’s West Pit, which is more than 110 feet below grade, has 17 acres currently not within the zoned area, and the company wanted to have that space, which it has operated in for years, be appropriately zoned.
It would not be expanding the West Pit, but simply reconfiguring that portion and classifying land that is already being mined with the proper zoning.
For Robertson’s operations in its East Pit, which includes some of its older mining locations, the company seeks to correct over-steepened slope conditions via backfilling, and to combine two existing reclamation plan conditional use permits into one.
“Mines are dirty, they’re noisy, but that’s kind of their nature,” Community Development Director Adam Rush point out. The area Robertson’s Ready Mix sits in, is really not feasible for much else: due to its location on a vast flood plain, and a large swath of a known earthquake fault zone, and part of its southern portion is governed by airport zoning.
The city could not allow residential construction on the site.
The package also includes introduction of two city ordinances, one approving the zone change from low density residential to industrial mineral resources, and the other to approve the 20-year development agreement between the city, Robertson’s Ready Mix and the Matich Corporation, which owns parcels of land in the southern expansion area, and is in the process of transferring those parcels to Robertson’s through a pending sale agreement.
According to the city, Dec. 31, 2040 is the anticipated timeframe for final reclamation to be completed for the quarry.
A memorandum of understanding between Robertson’s and the city requires the entity “to work in good faith in an attempt to enter into such a development agreement” which “memorializes any terms in the MOU, including the agreement that the city will receive $0.25 per ton of aggregate mined from the quarry; sales tax revenue from the new ready-mixed concrete plant; a rebate of $0.15 per cubic yard of ready-mixed concrete poured for construction within city limits; and a revenue supplement of up to $125,000 per calendar year where the mining revenue (combined total of mining tax and sales tax, plus rebate) is less than the city’s revenue goal (the total tonnage of aggregate mined by Robertson’s at the quarry in a given year, multiplied by $0.40 per ton), according to the agreement.
The development agreement also provides that, after reclamation, Robertson’s will dedicate to the city 25 percent of the approximately 70 to 85 acres of total “usable acreage” to be deemed for “public use,” of which nothing was specified, but could be used for venues such as amusement parks, golf courses, swap meets and seasonal programs like Christmas tree sales or pumpkin patch areas.
A significant component to the development arrangement calls for Robertson’s to drop any pending litigation towards the city.
Lastly, the agreement calls for Robertson’s to obtain a performance bond of $1,500,000, representing the security required to assure Robertson’s faithful performance of all obligations under the agreement.
A future public hearing on a resolution for the vacation of portions of Gilman, Theodore, Hathaway and Harlow streets, Summit Drive and Repplier Road, in order to accommodate the agreement, which were described as “paper streets” and never built, but were approved as part of the city’s general plan, with the exception of one, which the company has agreed to compensate the city for at fair market value.
Councilwoman Colleen Wallace, whose district Robertson’s Ready Mix is in, chose to participate in the meeting as a member of the public, so she could address concerns regarding dust.
She was joined in expressing concerns regarding air quality by First Missionary Baptist Church pastor Damon Lewis, and resident Nick Parra. A couple of employees of Robertson’s Ready Mix, and Carol’s Kitchen board member Carol Allbaugh, whose soup kitchen has received support from the company, advocated for the agreement. The entire package was approved 4-0, with Wallace not voting.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
