Terrence Davis was appointed as Banning's superintendent of school's in a five hour-plus meeting Wednesday night.
Davis had previously resigned after serving for four years as Beaumont's superintendent, and was scooped up by Banning several months later.
The majority of the school board approved his $285,000 annual salary, promoting him from assistant superintendent of human services, a role he was selected for at the recommendation of his predecessor in Banning, Natasha Baker, who starts a new job as Fresno Unified School District's chief academic officer next month.
Look for our story in the May 6 Record Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.