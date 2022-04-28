Terrence Davis

Courtesy photo

Terrence Davis

Terrence Davis was appointed as Banning's superintendent of school's in a five hour-plus meeting Wednesday night.

Davis had previously resigned after serving for four years as Beaumont's superintendent, and was scooped up by Banning several months later.

The majority of the school board approved his $285,000 annual salary, promoting him from assistant superintendent of human services, a role he was selected for at the recommendation of his predecessor in Banning, Natasha Baker, who starts a new job as Fresno Unified School District's chief academic officer next month.

Look for our story in the May 6 Record Gazette.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

0
0
0
0
2

More from this section