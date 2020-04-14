Banning
• At 6:23 a.m. on March 30, a call was made for service to Santa Rita Pl. in Banning for a burglary while a resident was out of town and noticed cut locks through his Ring security system.
• At 8:50 a.m. on March 30, a call was made for service to Albertsons on S. Highland Springs Ave. in Banning for vandalism when a window was smashed out while the vehicle owner was shopping.
• At 9:17 a.m. on March 30, a call was made for service to the Windscape Village Apartments on W. Barbour St. in Banning for a kidnapping involving a man holding a woman against her will at knife point in her apartment for an entire night. She walked him back to his residence the next morning. Victim states that the man was delusional, but did not harm her while being held against her will.
• At 10:44 a.m. on March 30, a call was made for service to N. 8th St. in Banning for a stolen vehicle.
• At 11:55 a.m. on March 30, a call was made for service to HELP Inc. on S. 6th St. in Banning for a disturbance involving a transient cursing at people and demanding a basket of food.
• At 2:54 p.m. on March 30, a call was made for service to Blanchard St. in Banning for a disturbance involving a possibly intoxicated man coming into the reporting party’s yard and wanting to enter her residence.
• At 10:00 a.m. on March 31, a call was made for service to City Hall on E. Ramsey St. for a disturbance involving a male throwing items, yelling and cursing.
• At 12:39 p.m. on March 31, a call was made for service to E. Nicolet St. in Banning when a woman wanted to report almost hitting a transient due to him jumping in front of her vehicle.
• At 12:46 p.m. on March 31, a call was made for service to Banning Donuts on W. Ramsey in Banning for a transient waving a sawed off shotgun at a woman and then she proceeded to get upset when officers asked for her information and questioned why her name was important.
• At 2:12 p.m. on March 31, a call was made for service to the Department of Social Services on S. 4th St. in Banning for a woman being verbal with staff and other clients but was gone upon arrival.
• At 6:24 p.m. on March 31, a call was made for service to Reynaldo’s Restaurant on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a woman cursing in the drive-thru at customers.
• At 9:28 a.m. on April 1, a call was made for service to N. Hargrave St. in Banning for criminal threats when a male ran after the reporting party’s vehicle with a knife and then proceeded to send threats via text.
• At 11:16 a.m. on April 1, a call was made for service to Dollar General on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a male following a woman throughout the store and coughing on her and telling her to uncover her face.
• At 6:18 p.m. on April 1, a call was made for service to N. 6th St. and George St. in Banning for an area check due to a subject riding his dirt bike up and down the street doing wheelies.
• At 11:46 p.m. on April 1, a call was made for service to the Chevron on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a shoplifting incident involving a male in a medical mask who took a pack of brownies.
• At 5:53 a.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a vehicle burglary where power tools were reportedly taken.
• At 10:44 a.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Albertsons on S. Highland Springs Ave. in Banning for a disturbance involving a male in the parking lot yelling at customers.
• At 3 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to W. Nicolet St. in Banning for a stolen vehicle and the vehicle was last seen in the garage two days prior.
• At 5:06 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to E. Ramsey St. and San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning for an area check involving a male walking his down and reportedly hitting his pitbull but was not present upon arrival.
• At 7:15 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Banning Village Market on N. San Gorgonio Ave. in Banning for a robbery involving a male trying to stab a clerk and leaving with a shopping cart and knife inside his jacket.
• At 10:59 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Wilson Garden Apartments on W. Wilson St. in Banning for an inprogress burglary when an unknown subject was banging on the door and busted the door open. The victim states she knows who they were, where they live and they previously had jumped her son.
• At 11:12 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Pendelton Rd. in Banning for an area check when someone was reportedly heard yelling for help.
• At 3:18 a.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a reported drunk driver whose vehicle was damaged and was reportedly bragging about it at a gas station.
• At 2:44 p.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to Hobby Lobby on S. Highland Springs Ave. in Banning for indecent exposure involving a male exposing himself.
• At 5:29 p.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to Rite Aid on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a robbery involving a male stealing electronics and hitting the clerk on the way out. Suspect was seen hiding behind IHOP and possibly running with another male.
• At 11:07 p.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to N. Alessandro St. and Lombardy Ln. in Banning for criminal threats involving a married couple and the husband taking the kids and threatening to harm them if she takes the children away or files for divorce.
• At 1:50 p.m. on April 4, a call was made for service to W. Ramsey St. and Sunset Ave. in Banning for a reportedly hit and run with no injuries.
• At 6:32 p.m. on April 4, a call was made for service to Banning Health Care on W Wilson St. in Banning for a disturbance involving a male trying to get inside the building and refusing to leave.
• At 8:30 p.m. on April 4, a call was made for service to N. 3rd St. in Banning for a disturbance involving a woman outside screaming at herself and believing her medication is not working.
• At 8:51 p.m. on April 4, a call was made for service to W. Lincoln St. in Banning for a hit and run involving a suspected drunk male who crashed into a yard, damaging a fence and mailbox. Suspect fled the scene on foot and returned to beg the homeowners not to notify the police.
• At 5:26 a.m. on April 5, a call was made for service to Thompson Ave. in Banning for a residential burglary that occurred when the reporting party was in the hospital. Reportedly numerous laptops, televisions and other items were taken and multiple items were destroyed and vandalized.
• At 8:28 a.m. on April 5, a call was made for service to Family Dollar on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for shoplifting involving a male who ran out with unknown items and fled in unknown disabled plates.
• At 11:02 a.m. on April 5, a call was made for service to W. Ramsey St. in Banning when a woman called crying hysterically in Spanish stating her son was on drugs, broke into her residence and hit her.
• At 12:55 p.m. on April 5, a call was made for service to N. 8th St. in Banning for stolen quads and mountain bikes.
• At 4:23 p.m. on April 5, a call was made for service to Joshua Palmer Way in Banning for a vehicle burglary where the victims GPS, dash cams, electronic devices and work material were stolen at some point the night before.
Beaumont
• At 12:49 a.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Hurstland Ave. for a suspicious vehicle.
• At 5:10 a.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to E. 6th St. for a business check.
• At 8 a.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Lenore Ct. in Beaumont for a welfare check.
• At 10:47 a.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Chestnut Ave. for a report of spousal abuse.
• At 11:21 a.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to E 6th St. for suspicious persons.
• At 12:38 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to 2nd Street Marketplace for a request to keep the peace.
• At 12:57 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to E. Oak Valley Pkwy. and Pennsylvania Ave. for a reported mental subject.
• At 1:04 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Morris St. for a vehicle check.
• At 1:10 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Parkway Dr. for a vehicle check.
• At 1:31 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to 2nd Street Marketplace for a reported person begging.
• At 1:33 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to 2nd Street Marketplace for a report of shoplifting.
• At 4:01 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to 2nd Street Marketplace for a report of shoplifting.
• At 4:42 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to E. 4th St. for a reported stolen vehicle.
• At 6:18 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to E. 8th St. in Beaumont for a report of a suspicious person.
• At 7:24 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Normandy Rd. in Beaumont for a stolen vehicle.
• At 7:54 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Claiborne Ave. and Hickory Tree Ln. in Beaumont for a vehicle check.
• At 8:06 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Orange Ave. for a recovered stolen vehicle.
• At 10:30 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Michigan Ave. in Beaumont for a suspicious vehicle.
• At 11:05 p.m. on April 2, a call was made for service to Freesia Way and Queen Annes Ln. in Beaumont for a recovered stolen vehicle.
• At 12:05 a.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to Edgar Ave. for verbal disturbance.
• At 7:28 a.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to Illinois Ave. for a report of a mental subject.
• At 8:26 a.m. on April 3, a call was made to service to Claiborne West Ave. for a report of a suspicious person.
• At 9:30 a.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to Luna Ave. in Beaumont for a report of grand theft from a vehicle.
• At 4:24 pm. on April 3, a call was made for service to Palmer Ave. in Beaumont for a report of suspicious circumstances.
• At 6:05 p.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to Silverberry Ln. in Beaumont for a report of disturbance.
• At 6:39 p.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to E. 6th St. for shoplifting.
• At 6:52 p.m. on April 3, a call was made for service to Newburn Ct. in Beaumont for petty theft from a vehicle.
