Beaumont
• At 4:44 a.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Orange Ave. in Beaumont for a recovered stolen vehicle.
• At 5:52 a.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont for suspicious circumstances.
• At 6:01 a.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Galler Ln. in Beaumont for a suspicious person.
• At 12:19 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Massachusetts Ave. in Beaumont for a temporary restraining order.
• At 2:0 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Beaumont Ave. in Beaumont for a stolen vehicle.
• At 3:18 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Magnolia Ave. in Beaumont for suspicious circumstances.
• At 4:28 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Xenia Ave. in Beaumont for a welfare check.
• At 4:35 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to W. Oak Valley Pkwy. and Palmer Ave. in Beaumont for a suspicious vehicle.
• At 10:07 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to E. 5th St. in Beaumont for verbal disturbance.
• At 10:46 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Highland Springs Ave. and Starlight Ave. in Beaumont for a suspicious person.
• At 12:18 a.m. on April 10, a call was made for service to Torrey Pines Dr. in Beaumont for a welfare check.
• At 6:17 p.m. on April 10, a call was made for service to Massachusetts Ave. in Beaumont for a court order violation.
• At 6:58 p.m. on April 10, a call was made for service to E. 6th St. in Beaumont for forgery and fraud.
• At 9:29 p.m. on April 10, a call was made for service to Silverberry Ln. in Beaumont for a mental subject.
• At 9:42 p.m. on April 10, a call was made for service to 9th Place in Beaumont for music disturbance.
• At 12:04 a.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to E. 4th St. in Beaumont for verbal disturbance.
• At 5:16 a.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to E. 6th St. in Beaumont for vandalism.
• At 3:33 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to Euclid Ave. in Beaumont for a family disturbance.
• At 6:11 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to Xenia Ave. in Beaumont for a verbal disturbance.
• At 7:22 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to Massachusetts Ave. in Beaumont for a court order violation.
• At 7:27 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont for shoplifting.
• At 7:55 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to W. Brookside Ave. in Beaumont for trespassing.
• At 10:43 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to Michigan Ave. in Beaumont for music disturbance.
• At 11:01 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to Highland Springs Ave. in Beaumont for suspicious circumstances.
Banning
• At 1:18 p.m. on April 6, a call was made for service to Rite Aid on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for shoplifting involving two customers who ran out of the store with two baskets full of electronics.
• At 5:22 a.m. on April 7, a call was made for service to the AMPM Arco gas station on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for shoplifting involving a male who took items and came back for more; it is reportedly a recurring issue.
• At 1:48 p.m. on April 7, a call was made for service to Kbe Mega Liquidation on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for shoplifting involving a male wearing a mask running out with items.
• At 2:58 p.m. on April 7, a call was made for service to 22nd St. in Banning for a request for an area check for a reported group of transients underneath the overpass with a lit fire pit.
• At 3:43 p.m. on April 7, a call was made for service to Wells Fargo on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a disturbance of the peace involving a female parked in the back lot screaming and being verbal with everyone outside.
• At 4:52 p.m. on April 7, a call was made for service to Holiday Inn Express on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a disturbance of the peace involving a bus driver who denied a female entry onto the bus because she was not wearing a mask.
• At 12:24 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Rio Ranch Market on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for vandalism involving a male who broke the front windshield of a bus.
• At 6:17 p.m. on April 9, a call was made for service to Dollar Tree on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for disturbance of the peace involving a female trying to steal and the manager refusing to let her leave.
• At 1:10 p.m. on April 10, a call was made for service to Little Caesars on W. Ramsey St. in Banning for a burglary.
• At 6:53 p.m. on April 10, a call was made for service to S. Highland Springs Ave. in Banning for shoplifting involving two females with a lot of tattoos who took numerous items.
• At 7:37 p.m. on April 10, a call was made for service to N. 6th St. in Banning for a disturbance of the peace involving a male and female fighting in the driveway.
• At 9:03 p.m. on April 10, a call was made for service E. Theodore St. in Banning for an area check due to a male coming up to a residence and then fleeing after noticing that the resident owns a camera. Reporting party stated that male is breaking into houses in the area.
• At 8:29 a.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to W. Jacinto View Rd. in Banning for a stolen vehicle.
• At 10:47 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to N. 3rd St. and W. Nicolet St. in Banning for disturbance of the peace involving two subjects being verbal in the street and one subject screaming she could not breathe.
• At 11:48 p.m. on April 11, a call was made for service to Kingswell Ave. and W. Wilson St. in Banning for disturbance of the peace involving three subjects screaming they want to fight and are looking for people to fight.
• At 5:46 a.m. on April 12, a call was made for service to Twin View Mobile Home Park on N. Sunset Ave. in Banning for a disturbance of the peace involving multiple parties who threatened to harm one of the subject’s parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.