Plenty of food. Plenty of tables accommodate plenty of company.
And the pleasant music by an accompanist at the piano will be among the treats for those who meander in on any given Wednesday at the Beaumont Presbyterian Church to enjoy a meal at Table of Plenty, the program founded nearly 23 years ago by Jim McConnell and Gene Wood.
The nonprofit soup kitchen that started in 2011 serves roughly 170 visitors at its weekly luncheons, served up through the efforts of more than 70 volunteers.
Todd Graves, a regular guest, comes every week to take advantage of the “good food,” and appreciates the “four times a month that I don’t have to spend a lot of money on lunches,” and instead feast on free offerings such as chicken cacciatore or sloppy Joes.
Without Table of Plenty, he would resort to spending his social security benefits at places like Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Subway for quick meals.
Flo Harris — no relation to Harris’ Department Store, she insists — had a fall from grace that led her to Table of Plenty.
“In 2012 I took a nasty fall at home, and was on the floor for four days before a friend found me,” since she was too weak to move on her own, Harris recalls. “I spent two weeks in rehab, and I couldn’t cook anymore. When I saw an announcement in the Record Gazette that they have free meals, I started coming here” and going to Carol’s Kitchen, another area soup kitchen. “Since I’ve gained enough strength, I started volunteering, to pay them back.”
And she loves it.
“The camaraderie is wonderful,” she said, noting that she also volunteers at Carol’s Kitchen. “The food is good, and I don’t have to do the dishes.”
She puts in a plug: “We could use more volunteers at both organizations. We welcome you to have a meal,” and, according to Harris, “the best ones are on St. Patrick’s Day and Easter,” and Christmas.
“This kitchen is good at keeping aware of individuals’ situations, and their birthdays; and the children that come here, we basically help raise them. It’s like a family.”
Ellie Fawcett, a retired secretary who was looking for something worthwhile to get involved in, has been a volunteer for more than 12 years.
She belongs to Beaumont Presbyterian Church, which is attended by Table of Plenty co-manager Jodi Welch (who notes that her co-manager is Chloe Sidwell). Welch had explained to Fawcett the good efforts that Table of Plenty does, and mentioned that there was a need for volunteers.
“I felt it was a very worthwhile project,” Fawcett recalls. “It’s wonderful. You know everyone’s names and get to greet them, and we get new ones all the time. All the people we serve are very appreciative. It makes it worthwhile to spend your day with them. When I go home at the end of the day, I feel really good at what I have done” at Table of Plenty.
Ross Clark attends the Catholic church in Beaumont, and takes advantage of Carol’s Kitchen when their services are set up there; through Carol’s Kitchen he learned about Table of Plenty.
“I’m a bachelor, so I need a place to eat,” Clark says.
He also attends services at Beaumont Presbyterian, and appreciates the church’s history, pointing out that the rocks that make up the building’s exterior hail from nearby Whitewater.
“This community gives out a lot of free food. We have the healthiest homeless people on the planet,” according to Clark. “I’m convinced that this is Heaven. I tell all the volunteers that ‘You are from Heaven.’ This is a treasure, something special, and it’s really changed my life. They say, ‘Did you find God?’ I say, ‘I found this church. It’s just as important.’”
Beaumont Presbyterian also offers its Sunday school services on Wednesdays under the auspices of Sarah Austin, while Table of Plenty runs its program, giving parents a reprieve and giving young kids something to do.
Table of Plenty serves food to the hungry every Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, 702 Euclid Ave. in Beaumont. For information, or to become involved, call (909) 372-1811.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.