Julie Hutchinson, president of Banning Mutual Heights Water Co., reflected the sentiments of scores of Banning Heights residents who attended a Feb. 28 city council workshop at which the council received a presentation about the city’s interest in annexation of the Banning Bench.
The areas the city was considering annexation of involve two noncontiguous county islands collectively encompassing 872.19 gross acres, and consisting of 283 parcels, that sit westerly of the San Gorgonio wash, northerly of Wilson Street and easterly of Highland Springs Avenue.
According to Rush’s presentation, the annexation could extend water availability, supply and infrastructure to existing residents wishing to develop vacant parcels with single-family homes and structures for light animal keeping and farming.
“We’re a little taken back by this and confused as to why we’re here, and haven’t had time to digest this,” Hutchinson said.
She indicated that residents received scant notification about the workshop, and offered an overview of the working relationship that her organization has participated in with the city through the years.
“There’s information glaringly missing after all these years working together. Since 2016 we’ve worked biweekly with the city. Has the city staff and council been hiding this ball? We’re bothered by comments regarding our company, as inflammatory and unfounded, and creates a cloud of suspicion over the proposal. Our partnership has been bearing fruit for our collective resolve to restore the flume, and Banning Heights and the city has received water from the flume. The staff report is not providing you with factual information; we were blindsided and never consulted. A misleading staff report is damaging to our longstanding partnership. This appears to be a very deliberate assault on Banning Heights Mutual Water Company.”
Water has been an issue since 1998 after Edison decommissioned the flume, Larry Ellis, president of the organization that unites the unincorporated area along the Bench, pointed out. “To reestablish the flume conveyance system, we’ve had bimonthly meetings with the city, Forest Service and Edison and FERC; we’ve gone through this since Edison has contractual obligation to assume its full adjudication, so why is it necessary to annex the Bench” to accommodate “the Loma Linda property?”
Residents relayed concerns that there was little notification about the workshop to those along the Bench, and expressed suspicions as to the city’s motive, particularly after LAFCO granted the region another five years to remain an uninterrupted unincorporated area.
Community Development Director Adam Rush acknowledged that the unincorporated area’s renewal was official via a recent LAFCO decision.
He explained that it was a workshop and not a decision-making, formal action item; rather, staff was seeking direction from the city as to whether or not to move forward with what would be an expensive process.
“This is the first step, followed by public hearings and outreach if the process were to go through,” Rush said. “There is absolutely no intention to modify zoning, densify the area, or bring in growth-inducing impacts such as sewer and other infrastructure.”
One resident explained that Highland, Norco and Moreno Valley lost their rural feel and her opinion that those communities were ruined after becoming incorporated, suggesting that incorporation was a precursor to development.
Others wondered if the city was trying to cater to a developer who had acquired property that cannot move forward with plans unless there is access to the unincorporated region’s water resources.
Richard Simmons moved 26 years ago from Yucaipa to the Banning Bench. He told the council, “I wanted to be in a rural community. The Bench was perfect. They love their neighbors, they just don’t happen to want to live directly next to them. We battled the city over the Black Bench, and won. We’ve battled the city over Loma Linda before, and won. What’s been put in your pockets? Please let us be.”
Rush addressed discussion of the coincidental nature of a potential Loma Linda development project (Mission Heights), which has not formally filed a complete application with the city.
The property has been owned by Loma Linda University for some time, according to Rush.
At issue for the city has been supply constraints that has forced Banning Heights to limit issuance of potable water, thus halting all development activity along the Bench without a viable long-term solution.
City Manager Doug Schulze addressed visitors’ concerns: “Why are we talking about this? [Because} The city has been contacted by property owners with questions related to annexation. The Bench is residential, which generates very little property tax to the city, which does not generate sufficient funds for public safety services alone. If we’re going to consider any annexation” the city needs to analyze what the impact will be as a provider of services to the property owners.
Councilman Rick Minjares said, “There’s a mutual benefit” to remaining unincorporated. “I lived almost my entire life in Cherry Valley” and that he understood the appeal to enjoying the rural aspect of life. “The mutual benefit is trying to manage the water that we all need, and there has to be another avenue to come up with an agreement that is beneficial” to everyone impacted.
Councilwoman Sheri Flynn said, “I am against going any further with this.”
Councilwoman Colleen Wallace told Banning Bench residents, “Stay as you are. You don’t have to be annexed to Banning.”
Councilman Reuben Gonzales said, “The cool part about local government is the ability to express how you feel. We should be making decisions based on how people feel. You’ve made an impact today. It’s important to achieve a good balance; I want to apologize for not communicating this earlier. I would like to express interest in communicating better so you don’t feel ambushed.”
Mayor Alberto Sanchez reminded attendees that it was a workshop, and that “No specific decisions are being made about your living situation. We are here to explore, get educated on where you live. We’re not here to impose ourselves on to you.”
City staff determined, based on the input at the workshop, “To not proceed with any further study regarding the future annexation of the Bench area,” Rush told the Record Gazette.
