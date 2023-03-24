Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz was 4 years old when he discovered that he should become a doctor.
His parents, farmworkers who toiled hard to assure that he and his siblings could have opportunities that they never experienced, inspired him to become someone who helps others.
Ruiz delivered a keynote speech to guests at the Banning Chamber of Commerce’s March 16 officers installation dinner, catered in a ballroom at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
Guests straggled in late as freeway overflow traffic, resulting from a fatal accident earlier in the day, turned most of Banning into a gridlocked parking lot that made getting to the event a challenge.
Those who were able to arrive in time to hear the congressman’s address got a recounting of how, as a 17-year-old in an oversized suit coat, he wandered his mom-and-pop business community in 115-degree weather to raise money so he could attend college.
He eked out nearly $2,000 to cover books at UCLA, and promised to return as a public servant.
Seventeen years later he returned to fulfill his promise, practicing medicine and eventually ran for Congress.
“We have the same opportunity by investing in our community,” he said. “When we take these actions, we continue to see success.”
He lauded efforts he has spearheaded while in office, such as his support to the American Rescue Act, legislation for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas, and infrastructure funding.
He explained that he shares the business community’s vision when it comes to job creation and opportunities for prosperity.
The program included the awarding of several accolades: Hero of the Year went to Banning police officer Myssa Roebuck; the Bravery Award went to firefighter Trevor Klopfenstein; Educator of the Year went to James Waedekin; Classified Employee of the Year went to Patricia Ford; Susan Grisham was given the Most Inspirational Award; SoCal West Coast Electric received the Business Appreciation Award; the Non-Profit of the Year went to Faith in Action; the Corporate Business of the Year went to Amazon.com.
The board of officers for the chamber was installed: Robert Ybarra continues his role as president; Robert Sibole, vice-president; Secretary David Lopez; Treasurer Coula Ringgold; and board members Diana Benhar, Paul Smith, Arthur Cabral, Carlos Trejo, Oleg Ivaschuk, Ruben P. Cruz, Theresa Mathews and Jeffrey Platt.
