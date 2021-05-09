Banning residents cannot “opt out” of using city electrical, sewer or water services — which are provided by the city as municipal services.
Last week the city approved a contract with a public company, Waste Management, to handle billing for trash pickup services and residents have little choice.
The city had been working with the company for nearly two years on shaping a new 20-year franchise agreement, rather than continually extending a previously eight-year contract that began in 1993 that would help ensure Banning would be in compliance with ever-evolving state mandates governing things such as diversion requirements, methane, emissions and pollution reductions, ongoing public education efforts, organic waste and recycling, among others.
Two separate five-year extensions are included for approval, potentially allowing the agreement to last until June 2039.
The city receives a one-time franchise fee payment of $4.5 million to “support solid waste-related activities such as the in-house administration of the solid waste program, enforcement of ordinances, street rehab projects due to impacts to roads related to waste collection vehicles, trash amendment inlets to comply with storm water regulations, cleanup of illegal dumping with city rights-of-way, street sweeping operations and customer service calls.”
Waste Management will administer billing and collection process, taking that workload off the already overwhelmed city staff’s skeleton crew, which will also reduce duplication efforts between what sounded like two separate convoluted databases.”
Waste Management will also contribute a $300,000 annual fee to help cover a solid waste program coordinator position that will assist the city with legislative compliance, audits and public education and outreach.
Waste Management will now handle delinquent accounts.
Commercial enterprises will now be required to participate in recycling and organic waste collection, whereas in the previous agreement, those activities were optional.
The agreement goes into effect July 1, when residential bundled rates (which include one each of 96-gallon trash, organic and recycling bins) increase from $22.96 to $24.75, and increase over the next couple of years until it his $27.47 in July 2023, not reflecting any adjustments to consumer price index increases.
For comparison, other cities’ monthly residential refuse collection rates are: Moreno Valley, $24.33; Beaumont, $24.99; Calimesa, $27.73; Hemet, $27.81; Riverside, $30.92; and Perris, $32.52.
Mayor Pro Tem David Happe expressed concerns that billing and collection of delinquent accounts would now be handed over to Waste Management, which he felt had a poor reputation for not efficiently handling phone calls.
He was assured by a representative that calls had to be responded to in an efficient manner, and language is included in the contract to provide for penalties to the company if customer service is poor.
Councilman Alberto Sanchez wanted to know how renters would be affected; he was informed that property owners would be the responsible party for any delinquent accounts.
The city will host a public hearing on June 22 at 5 p.m. to consider public protests related to the proposed rates in the franchise agreement.
The agreement was approved unanimously by Banning’s city council.
