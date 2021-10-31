Property owners around the Pass area, from the outskirts of Palm Springs to parts of Calimesa, will receive mailed ballots for San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s Measure H, in the hope that constituents will agree to sustainably fund the hospital’s emergency room.
At the Sept. 14 San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Healthcare District’s board meeting, officials started the process of requesting residents to renew an annual $60.52 per parcel tax, to replace what was originally approved by voters as Measure D.
Measure D is slated to end in June 2022.
Ballots will be mailed the week of Nov. 15, and voters will have until Dec. 14 to return them.
George Moyer, president of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation, the nonprofit which floated $175,000 to help fund a campaign for the measure, explains that it is “important to note that the previously passed bonds’ annual residential costs have gone down considerably over the past several years, since the district refinanced the bonds, saving taxpayers a lot of money; and new housing that has come on the scene over the past few years has had the effect of spreading costs out. The current healthcare district’s board has worked hard and been very effective in getting the finances of the hospital back in order.”
The Measure H, he reminds voters, should not be confused with a bond issue; rather, the parcel fee initially approved nearly 20 years ago as a $50 annual parcel fee per year with consumer price index increases built in will now become a fixed $60.52 annually.
Measure H will not have any increases affiliated with it, and can be dissolved by a vote of the people.
“Considering it’s the only emergency room within 25 miles, it is imperative to the health of our residents that Measure H passes,” Moyer says.
Juanita Diaz, a parks and recreation commissioner in Banning, says “This is beneficial with keeping our closest hospital’s emergency room up-to-date and running as top-notch as possible."
Banning business consultant Laura Leindecker points out that “It’s not always about us” as individuals. “There may be people without insurance who need this. I never know when I may need it someday — so yes, I support it.”
Frank Burgess, a former hospital healthcare district board member, expressed wariness of the parcel tax.
“It’s not a new tax, but an iteration of the Measure D that they keep on the tax roll,” he insists. “They should have an audit of Measure D, as there has been a great increase in the tax roll in the last 10 years,” he states. “It began around $25 a year when it was put on the tax roll. Give the citizens an audit to make sure it was and is only to be used for the emergency room expense.”
Banning City Councilwoman Mary Hamlin says that this tax “is a small price to pay to maintain the level of care at the hospital.”
