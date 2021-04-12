BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Things are looking better on the COVID front” with the recent announcement that Riverside County is moving into the Orange Tier, with the potential removal of the state tier system by summer, Beaumont City Manager Todd Parton said at the April 6 city council meeting.
“We are still in a situation where there are still state emergency declarations that are in place. My recommendation would be to leave this in place until such time” that the state removes the tier system.
The emergency declaration was enacted March 17, 2020 with the stipulation that it “remain in effect until such time that the council determines that the emergency conditions have been abated,” and is required to be reviewed every 60 days.
Councilman David Fenn requested the city bring the emergency declaration back in June after the state has had an opportunity to possibly dissolve its COVID-19 restriction tiered system, which limited the types of activities and business that could be conducted based on a color code.
Councilman Lloyd White was the sole dissenter.
“I can’t vote yes on this because I don’t agree with the concept that there have been no significant changes in conditions,” White explained.
It was last reviewed by the council on Feb. 2, and was not modified at that time.
According to the city, “As of the time that this memorandum was prepared, there had been no significant cessation of the conditions that originally warranted the adoption” of the resolution. “The COVID-19 pandemic originally declared by the WHO was still in place, Governor Newsom’s emergency declaration remained in effect, and new cases of infection were still being diagnosed within Beaumont’s immediate area,” the city declared.
As of April 6, according to the Riverside University Health System, Beaumont has had 6,061 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 74 residents have succumbed to the disease, while 5,951 victims have recovered.
Councilman Julio Martinez motioned, and Mayor Mike Lara seconded, that “there be no change regarding the local emergency declaration. This is due to the fact that there have been no significant changes in the original conditions. A state emergency declaration remains in effect and a local emergency declaration helps to ensure that Beaumont remains eligible for federal and state emergency aid,” with the next review regarding the declaration to be made no sooner than June 17 to allow for updates from the state.
The motion passed 4-0.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
