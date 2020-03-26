Rights-of-way for a couple of future businesses were accepted by the city of Banning at its Tuesday council meeting.
Springfield, Mo.-based O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC granted nearly 600 square feet of road dedication in front of what is currently a vacant lot next to Smart & Final along Ramsey Street to allow the city for road and utilities purposes.
The city also accepted rights-of-way dedications for a couple of parcels along John Street near the airport from Irvine-based Banning Industrial LP, which is in the works to build a 1 million square-foot warehouse on nearly 64 acres.
O’Reilly’s is already in the permitting process and, assuming that the coronavirus and weather does not hamper progress, could start construction “soon,” according to Community Development Director Adam Rush, and once it commences, should take about six months to complete.
The city did not offer an update during the council meeting on developments with Banning Industrial LP’s project, initially announced in December 2018 that called for 990,000 square feet of high cube (non-refrigerated) industrial-warehouse space, and 10,000 square feet of office space on 63.9 acres north of Banning Municipal Airport, just south of the I-10 freeway and the Union Pacific line.
Conditions for approval of that project included providing funding for improvements of John Street, which is to be the main access via Lincoln Street to the east.
Since Banning Industrial’s announcement, the three lots the site sits on have been merged into a single parcel.
No tenant has yet been announced, and infrastructure will be completed concurrent with project construction, according to Community Development Director Adam Rush, who explains that “Occupancy is not authorized until roads and infrastructure are constructed” and accepted by the city.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.