BY JULIE FARREN
Record Gazette
Melanie Avakian wanted to create a Cherry Valley Farmers Market so that the town she has lived in for more than 20 years would have something to do on the weekends.
Avakian, who owns True Value Hardware on Beaumont Avenue, had the perfect location for the outdoor market — a dirt parking lot adjacent to the hardware store.
All she needed was vendors.
She talked to Hayden and Jane Goodie, who own Goodie Farms, which raises organic produce in Cherry Valley such as leeks, carrots, arugula and different kinds of lettuce.
The key to fresh organic produce, he said, is creating the right soil foundation. That can take a couple of years, he said.
The Goodies and Avakian, 40, started talking about the possibility of a farmers market, which opened in October 2018, that is now held the first and third Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot next to True Value Hardware at 10223 Beaumont Ave.
There are between nine and 18 vendors at each market, Avakian said.
Booth rental fees for vendors are $25, which pays for the outdoor banners.
Avakian wants the farmers market to be a location for people to meet new friends and to showcase local vendors.
Cherry Valley does not have a lot to do on the weekends, Avakian said.
“We need to bring some happiness to those who are in the community,” Avakian said.
She loves her hardware store and customers, and it was through word-of-mouth that drew the initial round of customers to the farmers market.
For the May 18 farmers market, the weather was nice, the sun was out and nine vendors were waiting to greet their customers with a variety of food and wares.
Avakian was selling products for vendors who could not be there.
One of them was from Cookie Man Cookies. She had choices of chocolate chip and oatmeal/toffee.
The chocolate chip cookie was thick and chewy.
Friends Armida Ayala and Ron Merckling of Cherry Valley, were stopping by for their bi-monthly visit to the farmers market.
“I mainly look for cookies and honey and veggies,” Ayala said.
Merckling agreed that he likes to buy vegetables.
At another booth was Greenstone Goods, owned by Erin Schmit of Yucaipa.
Greenstone Goods has a variety of soy wax candles and lotions.
Schmit said They are made from soy so that it avoids all of the chemicals in the process, she said.
The full-time teacher at Mesa View Middle School in Calimesa learned how to make candles, which reflect different categories.
“Snapshots in Time” features scents such as record store or barbershop. “Wellness” promotes wisdom, serenity, harmony and clarity.
She also makes orange blossom and tiny waves/ocean candles, which are authentic aromas of their namesakes.
“Happy Hour” is inspired by drinks such as pina colada and mint mojito.
Stress is something that everyone has to deal with in life and Schmit is happy that she can help people reduce their stress with the candles and lotions.
“It’s important to take joy in the little things,” Schmit said.
Candis Smith, of Beaumont, was visiting the farmers market for the third time, buying spinach, Asian spinach and romaine lettuce.
“It’s fresh out of the ground,” Smith said. “You can’t get any better than this.”
Chiropractor Joanne Helen McCully enjoys talking with potential clients and also has a masseuse there every other Saturday.
McCully said she practices holistic healing and promotes overall wellness.
“I like to be able to get to know the community, share the knowledge and promote healthy meditation,” she said.
McCully said she wants to educate her clients and sees them for the first time for a minimum of 90 minutes.
At the farmers market, the masseuse spends 10 to 15 minutes on visitors, McCully said.
Clare Guyse owns Clare’s Canned Creations, which makes jams and jellies with a twist in taste.
One such creation is mango habanero.
Guyse said there is a difference between jams and jellies. “Jams are a little bit more time-consuming,” Guyse said. “You have to crush down the fruits.”
It can take between two to four hours to make jams, Guyse said.
Julie Wells expresses her creativity through paint.
Wells owns Painted by Julie, and paints tiles, stones, stepping stones and bookmarks with a variety of vibrant colors.
“I don’t like painting on canvas. I like to paint on a natural item,” she said.
Wells said that tiles can take five to 10 hours; boxes can take one to two.
Barbara Lay, owner of Barbara and Etc., sells sunglasses, kimonos, purses and jewelry.
She has been in business for 25 years.
Lay also has little painted purses, with different scenes.
One features Paris and the Eiffel Tower.
Lay hopes that she can “just try to be something that everybody wants.’’
Sheila Walker makes essential oils that help people with sleep problems or digestive issues.
She owns The Oilcan through the company doTerra, which advocates wellness.
Walker showed how she makes the essential oils by creating one for Digestive Health, which combines 10 drops of Wild Orange and 10 drops of Digest Zen, along with coconut oil, into a tiny roller ball bottle.
Wild Orange is an uplifting oil that focuses on sleep and stress, energy, creativity and productivity, concentration and immunity.
Digest Zen works to sooth upset stomachs, indigestion, bloating, gas and constipation.
“I teach people how to manage their health and lifestyle with essential oils,” she said.
Anyone who deals with allergies knows how difficult it is to find relief.
My Halo Honey, owner by Mercedes Puente and her son, Ace Puente, makes honey from locally produced bee hives in Yucaipa, Redlands, Hemet, San Bernardino.
“Where the hive is located, it will determine the taste of honey,” said Ace Puente.
Orange avocado is from Yucaipa; orange honey is from Redlands.
My Halo Honey makes six different kinds of honey, including orange avocado and buckwheat.
The buckwheat is made in the Pacific Northwest and mesquite is created in Arizona.
They also sell cherries at their booth.
Angel and Pete Gould, of Cabazon, sell bracelets, necklaces and purses.
The bracelets are made with gemstones such as rose quartz, amethyst and obsidian.
“I love gemstones,” said Angel Gould.
Jo Gallina was trying out her catering-style food for the first time at the farmer’s market.
Owner of Auntie Jo’s Catering in Highland, Gallina created chicken waldorf croissants and krab rolls for the customers. She also made fudge and toffee.
“It’s all homemade,” she said.
Gallina said she will be at the market the first Saturday and will return for July and August.
