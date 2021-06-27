On Wednesday, June 16 at approximately 4:28 p.m., Banning Police Department was dispatched to an injury traffic collision in the 1500 Block of West Ramsey Street.
Witnesses reported that a suspect involved with the scene, identified as 26-year-old Jorge Lomas of Banning, had a firearm in his possession.
A loaded firearm was recovered at the scene.
Lomas was arrested on suspected driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol /causing bodily injury, use of controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, convicted felon in possession of a loaded firearm and violating his post release community supervision terms.
Lomas was later booked into Larry Smith Correctional Facility.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information
regarding this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
