A 4-year-old girl is dead after an apparent case of child abuse.
The girl’s body was discovered after two adults had overdosed inside a home in Beaumont Dec. 16, according to the Beaumont Police Department.
Just before 9 p.m., Beaumont police responded at the request of paramedics to a home in the 800 block of E. 6th St.
A man in the home was having a seizure, and Cal Fire arrived to find the man and a woman unresponsive. They had overdosed, police said.
Paramedics performed CPR on the woman but she was later declared dead at the hospital.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The 4-year-old discovered in the home had been decomposing for one or two days, police said.
There were also signs of severe malnourishment and bruises all over the girl’s body, police said.
Detectives from the Beaumont Police Department assumed the investigation and on Saturday, Dec. 19, arrested 25-year-old Tyler Finley upon his release from the hospital, according to a press release from Beaumont Police Department.
Finley was booked at Smith Correctional Facility for felony cruelty to a child resulting in death with an added enhancement for the cruelty/death of a child.
The female identified by the Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau, as Cheyenne Blackerby, age 24, had recently moved to the city of Beaumont with Finley.
Blackerby’s cause of death has not yet been determined.
The Beaumont Police Department had no prior contacts with the couple or the child.
Reports of previous Child Protection Service involvement is still under investigation.
Detectives are looking for additional information about this case and are asking for anyone familiar with the family and/or the incident to contact Detective Lynn of the Beaumont Police Department at (951) 769-8500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.