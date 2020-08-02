Nearly 8,000 people were ordered to evacuate as firefighters continue battling the Apple Fire on Sunday that has burned 15,000 acres at 12% containment in Cherry Valley and surrounding areas.
Responding firefighters in the air and on the ground attacked the flames in an effort to protect the 2,500 homes that were threatened.
Firefighters began to gain the upper hand Sunday morning, containing some of the blaze.
Evacuation orders remain in place for residents north of Dutton Street and east of Oak Glen Road, south of the San Bernardino-Riverside county line. They also include residents north of Gilman Street in the Banning Bluff area.
New evacuation orders were put in place Saturday afternoon in Banning for residents north of Wilson Street, east of Sunset Avenue and west of Hathaway Street. Fire officials said residents can check whether their address is in an evacuation zone through the RivCoReady.org website.
An evacuation warning was upgraded to an order Saturday evening for San Bernardino County residents of the Potato Canyon area west to Raywood Flat. A warning was in place farther to the east for residents north of Morongo Road, east of Millard Canyon Road and west of Whitewater Canyon Road.
The fire was reported at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say it likely may be arson.
