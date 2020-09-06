Apple Fire burn scar could impact future mudflows in Pass area

There is a high potential for debris and mudflows to occur in areas of Cherry Valley and Beaumont during the next rain events, due to the Apple Fire that broke out on July 31, burning more than 28,000 acres in Cherry Valley, Banning, and the Morongo Reservation.
The burn scar covers drainage areas of district-owned property in Edgar Canyon and Bogart Park.
Since fires eliminate vegetation that can hold soil in place, recently burned areas are at an even greater risk of mudflows and flash floods.
Further, wildfires leave the ground charred and unable to absorb water.
Burned Area Emergency Response specialists recently completed their data gathering and fieldwork of the Apple Fire burn area.
They ascertained that 50 percent of the 33,209 acres analyzed sustained a moderate soil burn severity, while 25 percent burned at high soil burn severity.
The BAER post-fire assessment team uses soil burn severity data to identify if there are areas of concern where increased soil erosion, accelerated surface water run-off, and debris flows have the potential to impact human life/safety, property, and critical natural and cultural resources from storm events.
BAER Team Leader Todd Ellsworth said “The BAER team expects erosion and run-off within the Apple Fire area to increase as a result of the fire because 75 percent of the burned area experienced moderate or high soil burn severity.”
The wrath of the fire left a burn scar that could affect certain Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District facilities, as well.
Water district General Manager Dan Jaggers said BCVWD is taking precautions to increase flood and debris flow protection around the facilities and that they are working with the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency to increase flood protection around certain SGPWA facilities including, the Noble Creek State Water Project Turnout, Vineland Tank Complex, Well 16 and Cherry Tank Complex.
Jaggers said the protective blockades are like what drivers see in the middle of the freeway, separating North and South or East and West.
The Pass area is not new to damaging mudflows after a fire. Two storms hit Riverside County in January and February of 1969 causing flood peaks and producing nearly 9 inches of rainfall in a single month. The storms resulted in $40,000,00 in damage to public and private property in the county.
Even with the preliminary preparation, an abundance of rainfall could cause reoccurring challenges that will have to be addressed by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, the city of Beaumont and the community of Cherry Valley during these events.
Jaggers said at this point it would be speculative on his part to say where the mudflows could occur.
The BAER team consists of Forest Service scientists and specialists that are considering emergency stabilization options for those critical resources.
BCVWD staff is continuing to coordinate with local area response teams while accessing potential flood and debris flow risks.
Additionally, BCVWD will provide further updates related to ongoing efforts as they develop over the next few weeks.
This is a developing story.
