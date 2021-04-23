San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital has been preparing for an anticipated Hospital Accreditation and Survey Preparedness visitation, which is conducted without notice every three years.
Since survey team visits are not announced, and the last one was conducted in 2018, the hospital has been working to ensure its readiness, and Director of Quality and Safety Peter Kim offered an overview at the hospital’s April 6 board of directors meeting regarding the prep work his crew of “escorts” will provide when the inspection team appears.
It requires a little vetting: each visiting surveyor is to be assigned their own personal escort and a scribe to assist in guiding them around the hospital, fetching requested documents and maintaining communications.
The survey team is provided a “working lunch” on each day of its visit.
No hospital department or service area is immune from the survey’s inquiries and observations.
Surveyors are not just looking to see how well patient care is carried out. They inspect certifications and documentation for everyone, from human resources and inspection control, to medical staff and emergency preparedness. They analyze the hospital’s emergency preparedness plan, check off all biomedical equipment; they scrutinize tracer activity for the various care departments; they inspect the pharmacy.
Once the survey team leaves and the hospital’s crew of escorts and scribes can breathe a collective sigh of relief, they are tasked with drafting a survey report with their conclusions, and they have 10 business days in which to do it.
The hospital must then come up with its corrective action plan for any deficiencies the survey team deems need corrections, and then must be on guard for an unannounced follow-up by the survey team within 45 days, who will return to see how well their suggestions have been incorporated.
The responsibility falls on their crew of six: three escorts, including Kim, Susan Sommers and Dan Mares; and three scribes: Kathie Aulgur, Sarah Wright and Sarah Snowball.
