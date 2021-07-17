BY RACHAEL GARCIA
Editor
The quality of drinking water in the Pass area continues to meet strict state and federal mandates.
The 2020 Water Quality Reports released at the end of last month for the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District, the city of Banning and the Cabazon Water District show no signs of any major contamination in local supplies of drinking water, including tests for coliform bacteria, E.coli, and lead.
The 2020 Water Quality Report is a yearly requirement mandated by the state.
It covers water quality data from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020.
The reports were published to each entity’s website.
It publicizes the levels of various potential contaminants in the city’s wells, including additives like chlorine and haloacetic acids, used in disinfection and microbe treatment, as well as runoff and discharge substances like arsenic, fluoride and copper.
Those levels have remained low in all recent tests. In addition to listing the various minerals and other elements (that are known collectively as “constituents”) that were detected in each corresponding city’s drinking water, the report also contains mandatory reporting on topics such as the sources of drinking water and how it is treated, potential sources of constituents, and other related educational information.
The report also contains information on water conservation and tips you can take to protect stormwater, which flows directly into drinking water sources.
Standards are set by the California Division of Drinking Water and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The state and federal agencies prescribe regulations that limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public systems.
According to the reports, drinking water may expect to contain at least small amounts of contaminants.
The presence of those contaminants does not necessarily indicate that the water poses a health risk.
However, the reports do warn that, if present, elevated lead levels can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children.
Some people may just be more vulnerable to contaminants than the general population, specifically those with compromised immune systems, with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly and infants, the city reported.
