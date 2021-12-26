BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning welcomed a new venue for social service last week, as Oasis Community Services held its official grand opening, and will be a resource for children up through age 21 who may be struggling with depression, anxiety and mental illness.
In light of tragic events becoming commonplace in schools these days, society could use more awareness that when it comes to mental illness, it’s not an affliction that only manifests in adults: according to statistics guest speaker Mary Hamlin, a councilwoman from Banning, listed off from the CDE, 7.1 percent of children under 17 have been diagnosed with anxiety; while 1.9 million children have been diagnosed with depression; and one in six children ages 2 to 8 has a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder.
“We welcome Oasis children’s mental health services to our city,” Hamlin said. “Early diagnosis and appropriate services for children can make a difference in the lives of children with mental disorders. Now our children can benefit from early diagnosis and treatment. Some families cannot find mental health care because of a lack of providers in their area, or have to travel long distances to receive care. Not in Banning or the Pass area.”
According to Robert Lopez, an administrator for Oasis, his agency will cover family therapy with a “focus on kids that may be prevented from having normal development.”
A handful of clinicians were at the grand opening, and several more were expected to be added.
Western Children’s Administrator for Riverside County Mental Health Novanh Xayarath explained to guests that the county “has been trying to extend services to Banning and the Pass area. Children experiencing emotional crisis now have access to a venue to go get help,” adding to the thousands of others his agency has assisted in the Coachella region.
Colleen Wallace, Banning’s Mayor pro tem, told visitors that she previously worked in mental health, and “If I had to choose between working with girls or boys, I’ d work with boys any day.”
“I’m just grateful you guys are here,” Wallace said.
Beaumont Police Chief Sean Thuilliez said “We’re fortunate to have a facility such as this in the Pass area. Oasis will be a strategic partner” as his department encounters situations in which children need mental health services.
System Behavioral Health Group’s Vice President Christine Graham also made remarks.
“Anxiety and depression doubled during the pandemic, and adolescent suicide attempts increased,” she said. “We absolutely have to get the right services to our youth and parents. We are so honored we were entrusted to help the youth of our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.